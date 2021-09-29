West Bridgewater field hockey goaltender Joelle Cameron succeeds with communication and an unyielding positive attitude

“I talk to my teammates while I’m in net,” the Wildcat senior said. “I tell my teammates what I’m seeing, and how they can help me. I tell my teammates to watch for a certain player or watch for someone’s shot. I change the tone of my voice to help them understand how immediate the issue is.”

The West Bridgewater goaltender is vocal in net, giving her teammates her takes of what she’s seeing across the entire field.

Sharing her thoughts helps Cameron remain calm in net, especially in challenging games for West Bridgewater (3-2-2) against foes like Falmouth and Oliver Ames. It’s something her coaches, Bill Flynn at West Bridgewater and Rebecca Campbell with the Lead the Way field hockey club, believe is her trademark.

“She is very confidently composed,” said Campbell, who has coached Cameron via the Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island club she’s owned for five years.

Cameron is unique in that quality, but also in a few others as well. She has been a known entity on the club circuit for a few years, but hasn’t been the lone starter for West Bridgewater until this year. She is also one of only a few Black goalies in the sport at both the high school and club levels in Massachusetts.

“It’s definitely something I have noticed over the years,” said Cameron. “I think I have only met one other (Black) goalie during my time playing.”

Cameron took up the sport after a friend encouraged her to try it as an alternative to soccer, which had aggravated her asthma. Her interest turned serious in eighth grade, and her neighbors encouraged her to try out clinics and find a club program. When she began playing, she would often be the only Black player at games or tournaments.

Now that tide is changing a bit.

“When I started, I was one of the only ones,” said Cameron. “It just didn’t feel right with me. Now I see more, and I’m happy that there are more people like me playing the game.”

This year marks Cameron’s fifth year playing high school field hockey; she started a few games on varsity for West Bridgewater as a middle schooler. Her hopes were high for a long career as a starter. But in ninth grade, Cameron suffered a labral tear of her hip and underwent surgery. She was sidelined for a year, and came back in her sophomore year as a goalie for the JV squad.

The comeback was difficult at times. She knew she had talent, but the injury impacted her chances to start. Her club coaches stepped in to keep her involved and interested in the sport, despite her limited starts.

“They helped me find my confidence,” said Cameron. “Rebecca helped me become confident in my skills even though I wasn’t playing as much. They would work on my skills, send me videos, and taught me how to communicate with my teammates.”

Cameron remained positive, and her coaches believe it transferred over to her play.

“Her presence is great,” said Campbell. “She is always smiling. It’s what you want in a goalie. Goalies have a lot of pressure on them. That’s what we appreciate about Joelle — her ability to handle that kind of pressure.”

While positivity is a fantastic trait in goal, it has also been helpful off the field as well when faced with the college recruiting process. Cameron began looking at college programs in the ninth grade, but the COVID-19 pandemic struck right as she, and other members of the Class of 2022, were about to start their college visits. Not only were chances to get on campus and meet with coaches interrupted, current college players have received extra years of eligibility, impacting rosters for multiple years.

“This makes things very tricky,” said Campbell. “There are already very limited spots on rosters for goalies, because teams will often have just two goalies. Recruits in the Class of ‘23, ‘24 and ‘25 are going to be impacted.”

Cameron is still hoping to find a spot on a college roster. Until then, she is continuing to lead West Bridgewater through a tough slate of Mayflower League games in the same manner as she has approached the tough recruiting process and her hip surgery rehab.

“I recently had a [referee] tell me that I take the sport calmly,” said Cameron. “I liked that. I think it’s a unique thing about my play.”

Joelle Camerson is determined to play in college, but acknowledges that because of COVID, and its impact on recruiting, and current players receiving an additional year of eligibility, there are few roster spots for goalies. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Quick hits

Chelmsford sits at 2-2 as the calendar turns to October, a month that features an early stretch of games against some of the Commonwealth’s best.

The Lions’ next week of play is a grind, and features two teams they faced in the run to the Division I North semifinal in the fall of 2019. They start with Merrimack Valley League foe Dracut on Friday. On Monday, Chelmsford faces North Andover, who the Lions took to overtime in the 2019 sectional quarterfinal. They then see a formidable Concord-Carlisle team on Wednesday, and then Acton-Boxborough, who they fell to in the 2019 semifinal, the following Tuesday.

“We have a very strong schedule this season,” coach Susan D’Agostino said. “Aside from accumulating wins, our goal is to be challenged and keep improving from the tough games to prepare for success in the state tournament.”

Senior forward Lexi D’Angelo and junior midfielder Remore Serra have been key to the offense, while senior Celia Lupoli has received the majority of starts in goal.

“I am most proud of the unity that this team continues to build,” said D’Agostino. “They truly work together, challenge each other, and share a common vision.”

Games to watch

Thursday, Marshfield at Hanover, 4 p.m — This matchup will have huge implications for the Patriot League standings. In this week’s Top 20, Marshfield is on the outside looking in, and Hanover is hanging on to the No. 18 slot.

Thursday, Acton-Boxborough at Bedford, 4 p.m. — Bedford remains undefeated, but barely. After tying four of their last five games, the Buccaneers will look to break through offensively against an A-B squad which has only allowed four goals this season.

Friday, Sandwich at Monomoy, 4p.m. — The two hottest teams on the Cape face off in a battle of the unbeatens. Monomoy first-year coach Kathryn Andreoli and her squad will look to shut down No. 6 Sandwich’s Paige Hawkins, the team’s most potent offensive threat.

Saturday, Walpole at Cohasset, 6 p.m. — This nonleague matchup will be the Porkers’ biggest test yet. Walpole is rolling, but a scrappy opponent like the Skippers will give them all they can handle to stay undefeated.

Tuesday, Belmont at Watertown, 4 p.m. — Belmont started strong, but is in the midst of a three-game skid. A win over the perennially strong Raiders will give the Marauders a much needed boost to put them back in the race for a Middlesex League title.