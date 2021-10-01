Claudia Keith saves the day, sparks Bishop Fenwick girls’ soccer past No. 1 Bishop Feehan

Her sensational stop, along with a first-half strike from senior Ally Mitchell, carried the 13th-ranked Crusaders to a 1-0 Catholic Central League win over top-ranked Shamrocks.

But Keith, a senior from Danvers, tapped the ball off the line and out for a corner kick, keeping Bishop Feehan off the board late in the first half.

As the shot came from just outside the box, Bishop Fenwick keeper Claudia Keith drifted to her right. The ball seemingly had eyes, arching as it approached the net and ducking just inside the left post.

Keith, a four-year starter who has committed to Southern New Hampshire University, shut the door in the final 10 minutes of the match, making several key saves to preserve the victory. The 2019 Catholic Central League MVP recorded a shutout against a high-octane offense — the Shamrocks entered the game with 48 goals scored in a 7-0 start.

“She was incredible, just incredible,” Bishop Fenwick coach Steve Flaherty said. “Some of the saves that she made were amazing. She has such great instincts and communication with the backline.”

Bishop Fenwick (4-0-3) capitalized off of a corner kick, when Mitchell snuck home a loose ball in front to put the Crusaders in front late in the first half.

The Crusaders had spent most of the half in their own territory, soaking up pressure from the Shamrocks and looking to capitalize on counter attacks when the opportunity presented itself. While Bishop Feehan (7-1) held a great lead in possession, the visitors had the advantage on the scoreboard.

“The girls will step up for games like this,” said Flaherty. “We might not be able to keep up with them technically, but we knew that if we stuck to our game plan, we had a chance to win. You need to believe in your team and I believe that they did and that they trusted each other.”

Senior center-backs Amy Hatfield (Lynn) and McKenna Gilligan (Salem), flanked by outside-backs junior Sam Sharp (Peabody) and sophomore McKenna Leaman (Gloucester), were able to keep the Shamrocks in check to help Keith earn a shutout.

“It was a wakeup call,” Feehan coach Phil Silva said. “I thought we played a great game of soccer, but we need to work on capitalizing on our chances and having a good game from the start.”

Brookline 1, Needham 0 — Midway through the second half, junior Sari Frankl lofted a pass to the far post that sophomore Amara Ukomadu headed in, lifting the No. 6 Warriors (7-1) to victory in the Bay State Conference.

Blackstone Valley 5, Assabet 2 — Emma Ballard, Kyra Ballard, Maggie Nugent each scored and Laney Beahn netted two goals for the Beavers (8-0-1).

Hanover 3, Scituate 1 — Sophomore Eva Kelliher set up Molly McGlame and Gianna Rizzo for the first two goals with on-point passes and Sophie Schiller tallied the third goal for the Hawks (6-2) in the Patriot League win.

Thayer 3, Dexter Southfield 1 — Sophomores Nadia Cassamajor (2 goals) and Emily Pimentel (1 goal) led the Tigers in the ISL match.

Field hockey

Andover 6, Methuen 0 — Emma Reilly and Casey Michael scored two goals each in a Merrimack Valley Conference win for the third-ranked Warriors (7-0-1).

Danvers 4, Beverly 0 — Grace Brinkley scored twice and Katherine Purcell and Sadie Papamichael each added tallies for the No. 19 Falcons (7-1). in the Northeastern Conference win.

Dennis-Yarmouth 4, Barnstable 2 — The host Dolphins (4-3) struck with three second-half goals to rally for the Cape & Islands win. Grace Bunnell made 5 saves for Barnstable.

Franklin 8, Milford 0 — Kaitlyn Carney recorded four goals and one assist for the No. 7 Panthers (8-0) in the Hockomock Kelley-Rex match.

King Philip 3, Attleboro 2 — Sophomore midfielder Kelly Holmes scored twice, including the winner with two minutes remaining to lift the Warriors (8-2) to a Hockomock League Kelly-Rex Division victory.

North Andover 5, Haverhill 1 — Brenna O’Brien notched three goals for the Scarlet Knights (3-4-1) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

North Reading 3, Hamilton-Wenham 1 — Kiersten Fortin, Charlotte McLaughlin, and Mary Majeski each scored a goal, and Emma Mini made 11 saves to propel the Hornets (3-4-1) to the Cape Ann road win.

Sandwich 3, Monomoy 0 — Paige Hawkins collected a goal and an assist and Haley McGlaughlin and Quinn Jordan each scored once for the seventh-ranked Blue Knights (6-0-1), who handed No. 16 Monomoy (6-1-1) its first loss . Sarah Currey notched the shutout.

Swampscott 3, Manchester Essex 0 — Laine Foutes, Sophie Digrande, and Abby Eichler each scored for the Big Blue (3-2-2) in the nonleague win.

Wareham 4, Bourne 3 — Alex Bumpus (2 goals, 1 assist) and Carly Delgado (3 assists) propelled the Vikings to the South Coast win.

Watertown 6, Stoneham 0 — Seniors Taylor Lambo and Molly Driscoll each scored two goals, resulting in a win for the No. 8 Raiders (7-0) in a Middlesex League Driscoll Division clash.

Wellesley 4, Weston 1 — Senior captain Lydia Tabor posted a goal and an assist for the Raiders (6-1) in the nonleague matchup.

Golf

Bridgewater-Raynham 147, Brockton 106 — Senior Luke Taylor shot a 1-under-par 35 at the Olde Scotland Links in Bridgewater to lead the Trojans (7-3) to the Southeast win.

Essex Tech 165, Rockport 161 — Luke Thibodeau (34 points) and Aiden Gray (33) propelled the Hawks to the nonleague win at Reedy Meadow Golf Course. Will Cahill (40 points) shot a 2-under-32 for Rockport.

Boys’ soccer

Bourne 1, Upper Cape 0 — Freshman forward Quinn Moriarty recorded his first varsity goal, heading a cross far-side from 8 yards out to lead the Canalmen (2-4-2) to a nonleague win.

Cardinal Spellman 5, Holbrook 0 — Senior Melvin Albes recorded three goals and senior Alex Kuzmich added a goal and two assists in a nonleague win for the Cardinals (6-0-2).

Lincoln-Sudbury 1, Waltham 0 — Junior Dave Doirain slid to finish off a goal from 12 yards out early in the first half, giving the Warriors (4-2-2) a road win in the Dual County League.

Masconomet 3, Beverly 2 — No. 11 Masco (9-0) trailed 2-1 at the half. But the hosts rallied, and senior Sam Brockelman chipped the winning shot over the head of the Beverly goalie for the Northeastern Conference win.

Mashpee 1, Abington 0 — Nick Almeida scored the lone goal and Luke Olson stopped a penalty kick and a breakaway chance in the second half to secure the South Shore victory for the Falcons (3-4-1).

Randolph 4, Hull 3 — Angelot Jerome recorded four goals for the Blue Devils (2-8) in the South Shore Tobin victory.

Rockland 2, East Bridgewater 0 — Joao Faria and Ryan Sullivan scored and Tommy Gallagher earned his fourth shutout of the season as the Bulldogs (9-0) qualified for the MIAA for the seventh time in eight years with the South Shore win.

Silver Lake 1, Duxbury 0 — Sam Dilley scored on a first-half penalty kick for the Lakers (5-1-1) in a Patriot League win over the Dragons in Kingston.

Girls’ swimming

Andover 99, Lowell 60 — Miella Or-Shahar (200 freestyle), Charlotte Moulson (100 butterfly), Claire Neilly (100 freestyle), and Gaby McDonough (100 breaststroke) recorded individual wins and also swam on victorious relay teams for the visiting Golden Warriors in the Merrimack Valley Conference win. Mia Frazier won the 500 free and the 100 backstroke for Lowell.

Girls’ volleyball

BB&N 3, Nobles 0 — Freshman Corinne Holness (8 aces) and junior Preeya Patel (15 kills), led the Knights (5-0) to the Independent Schools League victory.

Dennis-Yarmouth 3, Nantucket 0 — Mariah Eaton (4 kills, 1 block), Grace Presswood (9 kills), and Vivian Castano (28 assists) led the top-ranked Dolphins (9-0) in the Cape & Islands cross-division match.

Franklin 3, Milford 1 — Taylor Lacerea (19 kills, 11 digs, 2 aces) led the way for the Panthers (8-0) in the Hockomock victory.

King Philip 3, Attleboro 0 — Sami Shore (11 kills, 3 blocks), Emily Sawyer (10 kills), Ahunna James (7 kills, 5 digs), and Samantha Asprelli (12 digs), led the No. 19 Warriors (10-0) in the Hockomock win.

Whitman-Hanson 3, Marshfield 1 — Senior captain Lily Welch recorded 12 kills and 6 blocks for the Panthers (5-3 league, 6-3 overall) in the Patriot Keenan win. Sophomore setter Riley had 21 assists.

Colin Bannen, Ethan Fuller, Jake Levin, Ethan McDowell, Lenny Rowe, and Steven Sousa contributed.





Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.