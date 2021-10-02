Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Berkshire County: Among observations were a Baird’s sandpiper in Sheffield and a yellow-throated vireo in Great Barrington.

A Northern wheatear reported last week in Yarmouth apparently moved westward to the beachfront area near Scorton Creek of East Sandwich. The bird was seen by a number of observers as recently as Tuesday and Wednesday of last week. Also noteworthy, last weekend was one of very few state records of Pacific golden-plover, which was photographed and well-documented at the Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm in Newbury.

Bristol County: There was an American white pelican at Cockeast Pond in South Dartmouth, a Caspian tern and a clay-colored sparrow at Gooseberry Neck in Westport, and a sedge wren at Broad Cove in Somerset.

Cape Cod: Highlights at South Monomoy included a common gallinule, four long-billed dowitchers, and a barn owl. Other reports of note featured three yellow-crowned night-herons and a yellow-breasted chat at Fort Hill in Eastham, a Baird’s sandpiper at Hatches Harbor in Provincetown, two Caspian terns at Scorton Harbor in Sandwich, two gray-cheeked thrushes at Wellfleet Bay Sanctuary in South Wellfleet, two Connecticut warblers at Wing Island in Brewster, and a lark sparrow at Peterson Farm in Falmouth.

Connecticut Valley: In the region, a black scoter and a sanderling were in Northfield, and two dickcissels were found in Deerfield.

Essex County: A buff-breasted sandpiper and two Connecticut warblers were found at the Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm in Newbury. From Plum Island, came reports of two little blue herons, a Baird’s sandpiper, a black guillemot, and a yellow-throated warbler. At King’s Beach in Lynn, a little gull was observed, and at Rough Meadows Sanctuary in Rowley came reports of a gray-cheeked thrush and a hooded warbler. Tallied at Crane Beach in Ipswich, were three lingering piping plovers, and in the North Shore Community Gardens in Middleton a blue grosbeak was seen.

Hampden County: At the Longmeadow Flats, were three Northern shovelers, a snowy egret, and a black-bellied plover.

Hampshire County: Noteworthy sightings included a green heron in Belchertown, a blue grosbeak in Hadley, and a yellow-bellied flycatcher in Easthampton. At Arcadia Sanctuary, there were reports of a chimney swift, a yellow-breasted chat, a dickcissel, a wood thrush and a gray-cheeked thrush, and in the Northampton East Meadows, sightings included an American golden-plover, a Connecticut warbler, three wood thrushes, a dickcissel, and a clay-colored sparrow.

Martha’s Vineyard: A white ibis was observed at Chappaquiddick in the vicinity of Pocha Pond. At nearby Cuttyhunk Island, a remarkable total of 11 white-eyed vireos and a hooded warbler were tallied.

Middlesex County: Highlights included two tardy chimney swifts in Belmont, a Connecticut warbler and a blue grosbeak at Horn Pond in Woburn, a white-eyed vireo and a clay-colored sparrow at Nahanton Park in Needham, and Nelson’s sparrow at Great Meadows Refuge in Concord.

Norfolk County: Reports of interest included three yellow-crowned night-herons in Squantum, where a Connecticut warbler, a yellow-breasted chat, and a clay-colored sparrow were also found at Squantum Point Park. Clay-colored sparrows were also reported from Weymouth and Quincy.

South Shore: Sightings included a yellow-crowned night-heron at Duxbury Beach, three sandhill cranes at the Burrage Pond Wildlife Area in Hanson, and two Caspian terns, two gray-cheeked thrushes, and a veery at Manomet.

Suffolk County: There were reports of a red-shouldered hawk, two dickcissels, and a clay-colored sparrow at Franklin Park, five American golden-plovers at Castle Island in Boston Harbor, and a Caspian tern, a white-eyed vireo, and a clay-colored sparrow on Spectacle Island also in Boston Harbor. Near the Chestnut Hill Reservoir in Chestnut Hill, a Philadelphia vireo was sighted.

Worcester County: A red-headed woodpecker was spotted at the Wachusett Mountain State Reservation, four sandhill cranes were observed in New Braintree, a blue-winged warbler was found in Paxton, and two dickcissels and a clay-colored sparrow frequented the Uxbridge Community Gardens.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.