Demonstrators to rally for abortion rights in Boston

The Boston Rally to Defend Abortion is sponsored by the ACLU of Massachusetts, NARAL Pro-Choice Massachusetts, and Planned Parenthood Advocacy Fund of Massachusetts.

The Boston event is one of many being staged in 660 communities nationwide in coordination with the Women’s March, the organization that staged a countrywide demonstration against Donald J. Trump’s 2017 inauguration.

Prominent elected officials in Massachusetts including Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, state Attorney General Maura Healey, and US Senator Edward J. Markey are expected to gather Saturday afternoon in Franklin Park to rally for reproductive freedom.

“The American people support the right to a safe, legal abortion,” US Senator Elizabeth Warren wrote Saturday on Twitter. “We’re not going back—not now, not ever.”

Markey wrote on Twitter that the rallies will send “an undeniable message to the Supreme Court that abortion care is health care, and health care is a human right.”

The demonstrations are taking taking place two days before the Supreme Court, which has a conservative majority as a result of Trump’s three appointees, reconvenes in a session widely expected to overturn abortion rights.

In the session opening Monday, the court has agreed to take up a Mississippi case that limits abortion after 15 weeks. The case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, is viewed as a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that made abortion legal until fetal viability.

Already, the court let stand a Texas law that bars abortion well before viability, after about six weeks of pregnancy.

Abortion rights are secure in Massachusetts, enshrined in state law late last year in anticipation of a national reversal but area activists plan to demonstrate their commitment to reproductive freedom and express their anger about what’s happening in other states.

Outside of Boston, demonstrations are planned in Plymouth, Shrewsbury, Wareham, Providence, R.I., and Plaistow, N.H.

Globe correspondent Charlie McKenna contributed to this report.





