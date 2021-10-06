“We went in and boom! ” she said. “There were the murals,” she said.

Her neighbor, Noelle Merrill, made the discovery last week when she was walking with a friend by Pesce’s house, which was in the process of getting cleared out.

Tina Pesce quietly painted elaborate murals on the walls inside her home in Stockton Springs, Maine. But no one from town knew they existed until she passed away.

Merrill looked around in awe at the breathtaking ocean views that covered the walls. There were boats sailing across the water with plush, colorful trees and lighthouses standing along the shoreline. Tufts of clouds floating in the vast skies above.

A mural found painted on the walls of a home in Stockton Springs, Maine. Noelle Merrill

“Everything was in perfect perspective,” she said. “Like you just walked into that village and there you were. The shadowing, everything was really pretty perfect. And to be done on such a large size...it’s really something.”

Merrill went home and got her phone.

“The murals were spectacular,” she said. “I had to take a picture.”

Another mural found painted on the walls of a home in Stockton Springs, Maine. Noelle Merrill

Stockton Springs is a small coastal community with a population of 1,600 residents.

Merrill shared photographs of Pesce’s murals on a local Facebook page. As first reported in the Bangor Daily News, residents of Stockton Springs were impressed by the photos of the artwork that adorned the walls of the yellow ranch house on US Route 1.

“A lot of people knew Tina, but not that well,” said Merrill. “I think a lot of people didn’t realize the talent she had.”

Merrill said the murals were painted on sheet rock, and their fate will ultimately fall into in the hands of the next owners of the property once it is sold. “It’s too bad she didn’t do it on a removable canvas,” she said.

For now, people are enjoying viewing the murals on social media. “Wow!!!!! Amazing!” one Facebook commenter wrote. “Absolutely beautiful,” wrote another.

Peter Walls is an artist who lives in Stockton Springs, and he’s among the many new admirers of Pesce’s once-hidden work.

“Being a muralist myself its always fun to see other people’s work,” he said. “It’s always amazing when an artist is doing things themselves and not worrying about them being seen. To have someone in your small town doing something no one knew about, like this... I think everyone is blown away. She was very talented.”

Walls noted that Pesce’s home overlooked the mouth of the Penobscot River. The scenic views of the water surely provided her with plenty of inspiration.

“It’s a pretty dramatic area,” he said.

Matthew Pesce, 42, said his mother bought the house in 2003 because she wanted to be close to the water.

She lived there with his 44-year-old brother Robert, who is mildly autistic. He worked in food services at Waldo County General Hospital and has since moved back to Massachusetts to live with their father.

“My mother was kind of like his caretaker, or assistant,” he said. “Both her and my brother liked it up there.”

But as time went on her health began to worsen. She died Aug. 23 at the age of 74.

“She was pretty private, and as her health declined people saw her less and less,” he said.

Pesce said when his family lived in Woburn, Massachusetts his mother had her own ceramics studio and taught classes there. She also always enjoyed painting.

“It was something she liked to do,” he said.

Pesce, who lives in California, said several years ago his mother asked him if there was anything he’d like her to paint, and he suggested Motif Number 1, which is that familiar, iconic image of a little red fishing shack in Rockport.

“She said, ‘well you know that Motif Number 1, everyone’s done that, it’s been done so many times,’” he said.

Pesce said he asked her about painting it a couple more times, and then “kind of dropped it,” figuring that she didn’t want to or just didn’t have the time or energy to do it.

But he made a discovery of his own when he saw the article about his mother’s murals in the Bangor Daily News. Among the photos featured in the story one photo of a painting by his mother really stood out to him — it was Motif Number 1.

“I was like, ‘Oh wow, she actually did it,’” he said, sobbing.

After posting about it in the local Facebook group, “I was fortunate enough to track it down,” he said. “Someone’s going to mail it me.”

This is one of several murals that Tina Pesce painted on the walls of her home in Stockton Springs, Maine. Noelle Merrill

This is the view from the house where Tina Pesce lived in Stockton Springs, Maine. Noelle Merrill









Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.