With a slate of family-oriented holiday shows on the way at the Wang and Shubert theaters, the Boch Center will be offering free rapid on-site COVID testing for children 12 or younger who want to attend.
“We know that seeing these incredible shows is part of the magic of the holidays for many families,” Joe Spaulding, president and CEO of the Boch Center, said in a press release. “We hope that on-site rapid tests will allow this tradition to continue in a safe, affordable and convenient way.”
The Boch Center’s holiday shows include “The Elf on the Shelf” (Nov. 26), “A Christmas Story: The Musical” (Dec. 7-19), “Cirque Dreams Holidaze” (Dec.10-12), and “Urban Nutcracker” (Dec. 18-26).
Advertisement
Testing will take place in the Wang Theatre reception area and starts once doors open. Results will be available within 15 minutes of testing.
Others over the age of 12 who wish to get tested at the theater can do so for $30. Currently, the Wang and Shubert theaters require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken 72 hours before the show for all performances. Results from at-home COVID tests will not be accepted.
In accordance with the City of Boston mandate, all patrons are required to wear masks.
Riana Buchman can be reached at riana.buchman@globe.com.