With a slate of family-oriented holiday shows on the way at the Wang and Shubert theaters, the Boch Center will be offering free rapid on-site COVID testing for children 12 or younger who want to attend.

“We know that seeing these incredible shows is part of the magic of the holidays for many families,” Joe Spaulding, president and CEO of the Boch Center, said in a press release. “We hope that on-site rapid tests will allow this tradition to continue in a safe, affordable and convenient way.”

The Boch Center’s holiday shows include “The Elf on the Shelf” (Nov. 26), “A Christmas Story: The Musical” (Dec. 7-19), “Cirque Dreams Holidaze” (Dec.10-12), and “Urban Nutcracker” (Dec. 18-26).