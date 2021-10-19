Brookline is inviting community members to help the town plan for spending federal stimulus funds.

Officials said Brookline will receive about $43 million from the American Rescue Plan Act signed into law in March. Officials said the federal government has given local jurisdictions discretion over how to spend the money to ensure it meets a wide range of community needs.

With the assistance of the Brookline Community Foundation, the town is launching a community engagement process to involve the public in the decision-making. Virtual listening sessions were scheduled for Oct. 21, Oct. 24, Nov. 10, and Nov. 17, and a community charette will be held Dec. 15. Focus groups and a community survey also are planned.