“We’ve remained pretty congestion free,” said port director Michael Meyran. But he blamed other weak links in the supply chain for the late arrival of container ships from Asia.

During their Thursday board meeting, Massachusetts Port Authority officials said that some ships from China are arriving at the Conley Container Terminal up to 30 days behind schedule. And that could mean big headaches for New England retailers looking to stock up on imported goods for the holiday shopping season.

Even though the Port of Boston isn’t facing a backlog of container ships like other major US ports, it’s still suffering from the global supply chain crisis.

Once a week, a ship from Asia visits Boston, carrying large quantities of furniture, clothing, and other goods. Each of these ships visits several Asian ports on the way, including Ningbo, Shanghai, and Busan in South Korea. But in August, the port of Ningbo, one of the world’s largest, was shut down for two weeks to stamp out a COVID-19 outbreak among dock workers. Ports around the globe are still feeling the effects of this delay.

Once the port resumed operation, “there was a huge wave of ships that came rushing to the East Coast,” said Meyran.

This is one reason for the vast backups outside the ports of Savannah, Ga., Charleston, S.C., and New York. But these traffic jams cause extra delays for the Boston-bound ships, which are scheduled to stop at Savannah and Charleston before heading north. As a result, the Ningbo-Boston run, which used to take 30 days, has recently taken as long as 60 days.

Hauke Kite-Powell, senior analyst at Marsoft, a Boston-based maritime research firm, said that the COVID pandemic spawned a huge surge in US demand for imported goods that caught shippers and seaports unprepared.

“What we’re trying to do is to jam 20 percent or 30 percent more cargo through a transportation system that was already stretched fairly thin,” Kite-Powell said.

But the news isn’t all bad for the local port. Meyran said the three new giant cranes recently installed at the Conley terminal are up and running. Once tests of the cranes are complete, Boston’s seaport will be able to handle huge cargo ships capable of carrying up to 14,500 standard shipping containers.

In addition, Meyran said the terminal has sufficient capacity to handle twice as much ship traffic as it did prior to the pandemic. He said that Massport plans to urge shippers to look to the Port of Boston as a less-congested alternative to other East Coast ports.













