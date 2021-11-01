Twenty years ago this week, “24″ premiered on Fox. It was an ambitious and innovative concept, as each 24-episode season covered 24 hours in the life of counter-terrorism agent Jack Bauer. On TV, real time is harder to pull off than fake time, and yet the show made it work entertainingly for a few years, crowding the story line with deaths, cliffhangers, and unexpected twists. Split screens and a ticking digital clock also helped to give it a distinct visual style.

“24″ had a timely concept, too, as it arrived less than two months after 9/11. (It was originally scheduled to premiere on Oct. 30, but it was moved to Nov. 6 because of the attacks.) Suddenly, history had turned the show from a network action series about a good guy trying to save the world into something a lot more rooted in our reality. While we saw headlines about the War on Terror, we saw Jack Bauer — played by a deadly serious Kiefer Sutherland — on the front lines.