In one notable change this year, mapmakers proposed putting all of Fall River into a district currently represented by Jake Auchincloss, a freshman congressman from Newton, after the city spent 10 years split between his Fourth District and the Ninth District represented by William Keating.

Massachusetts lawmakers on Monday unveiled a plan to retool the state’s nine congressional districts that appears to avoid the dramatic overhaul that defined the redistricting process a decade ago when the state lost one of its seats on Capitol Hill.

But the plan would still keep that city and nearby New Bedford in separate districts, potentially disappointing advocates who pushed lawmakers to group the South Coast communities together in a single seat to amplify the voices of the immigrant and minority populations they share.

The proposal is expected to avoid the political pain of 10 years ago, when lawmakers — faced with losing one of Massachusetts’s then 10 congressional seats following the 2010 Census — made wholesale changes: They created an entirely new district representing Cape Cod, revamped how Western Massachusetts was represented, and expanded the only district that had a majority of residents of color.

The moves prompted Keating to move to his Cape home, and Representative Barney Frank later retired rather than seek reelection in a dramatically changed district.

This year, mapmakers were faced with creating districts with, or close to, a population of 781,102 after the 2020 Census showed 7,029,917 people living in Massachusetts, a 7.4 percent increase over the last decade that outpaced the growth rate in the region.

Under the proposal, the Seventh District represented by Ayanna Pressley, the only person of color in the delegation, would have a greater share of people of color living there, jumping from roughly 57 percent to 61.3 percent, according to officials.

In the weeks before the map’s release, advocates had focused their push on lawmakers to include New Bedford and Fall River in the same congressional district. The Drawing Democracy Coalition had proposed grouping New Bedford and Fall River into the Ninth District currently represented by Keating, who represents the former and parts of the latter. A decade ago, mapmakers had sliced New Bedford from the Fourth District, a decision that Frank said factored into his decision to retire after spending four decades in elected politics.

This time, Fall River would fall entirely in Auchicloss’s district, which in turn would shed towns such as Hopkinton and Medway, and cede part of Wellesley to the Fifth District currently represented by Katherine Clark, a Melrose Democrat and the House’s assistant speaker.

Auchincloss released a statement shortly after the maps were released, praising the committee for keeping the Fourth District’s “vital diversity” of urban, suburban, and rural communities stretching from Newton and Brookline to the South Coast.

Auchincloss carried the district’s part of Fall River in his September 2020 primary by winning 25 percent of the vote there, a showing that helped lift him in the nine-way Democratic race.

“Though the basic contours of the Fourth District persist, there is one major change. I am thrilled that all of Fall River will now be in the district,” Auchincloss said, touting his relationships with the city’s other elected officials, including at the State House. “I have been working to ensure Fall River builds back better from the pandemic. That work will continue with full force in this Congress and beyond.”

Legislative leaders are expected to hold a news conference at the State House this afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.





