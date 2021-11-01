Jaylen Brown led Boston with 28 points. Jayson Tatum’s struggles continued, as he made just 8 of 22 shots and 1 of 4 3-pointers, and finished with 20 points and 3 assists. DeMar DeRozan had 37 points to lead Chicago.

Sure enough, the Bulls seized a 128-114 win, closing the game with a precise and unforgiving 43-12 run. The Celtics fell to 2-5 and 0-3 at TD Garden, all three of those home losses ending with boos and empty seats.

Very little has come easily for the Celtics during their bumpy start to this season, so even when they surged to a 19-point third-quarter lead against the Bulls on Monday, there was still reason for caution.

Boston led by as many as 19 in the third quarter, and still held a seemingly comfortable 102-85 cushion with less than 30 seconds left in the third quarter. But Zach LaVine sparked a quick and strong 21-3 Bulls run that gave his team a 106-105 lead with 6:53 to play.

Al Horford briefly steadied the Celtics with a putback dunk and a 3-point play with 6:02 left that gave Boston a 110-108 lead, but that provided just fleeting hope. The Celtics managed just 2 points the next four minutes, as the Bulls methodically pulled away with free throws, patience, and focus.

The Celtics, meanwhile, appeared to give up.

Other observations:

⋅ It did not take long for the moans to return to TD Garden. The Bulls started the game by drilling five consecutive 3-pointers, and seven of their first eight. Lonzo Ball hit three of them, and didn’t really have any resistance getting off his low-release shot. Water found its level for the next two and a half quarters, however, as the Bulls connected on just 3 of their next 17 attempts from beyond the arc.

⋅ Udoka has questioned his team’s effort several times this year, but the Celtics appeared mostly engaged in the first half. They had seven steals, seven offensive rebounds, chased down several loose balls, committed just one turnover, and just seemed scrappy. There were a couple of lapses on Bulls’ fast-break opportunities, however.

⋅ The Celtics started Saturday’s game against the Wizards by missing 20 consecutive 3-pointers. Their long-range shooting was not an issue in this game, however, as they connected on 15 of 25 attempts through the first three quarters.

⋅ Brown’s season has been a bit of a roller-coaster, with powerful performances in overtime games followed by duds. Brown, who was sidelined due to a bout with COVID-19 a few weeks ago, said he’s had trouble recovering after some games. And when he started this contest 1 for 5 from the field and mostly a nonfactor elsewhere, it appeared it would be more of the same.

But the All-Star erupted midway through the second quarter, pouring in 10 points during a stretch of just 1 minute, 39 seconds, helping Boston erase an 11-point deficit.

⋅ Tatum and Brown have both had bad games, and quiet stretches within good games, this season, and it’s been rare for both of them to find a rhythm at the same time. That changed in the third quarter, when the two All-Stars took turns putting a jolt into a lively crowd.

Brown hit a 3, a pull-up jumper, an up-an-under layup, and another 3. And during that surge, Tatum hit a pull-up 3, then completed a vicious move against Ball that ended with a two-handed dunk. It was no coincidence that Boston’s lead swelled to 18 during the flurry.

⋅ Former Celtic Javonte Green started at guard for the Bulls, and finished with 6 points and 8 rebounds. Green is one of the league’s feel-good stories. He was undrafted out of Radford and played overseas before joining Boston’s summer league team three years ago, parlaying that into a roster spot. Now he seems entrenched.

