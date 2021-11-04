The bright, twinkling lights are meant to symbolize the victory of good over evil, knowledge over ignorance, and inner light over spiritual darkness, according to The Hindu American Foundation .

Deriving from Sanskrit, “Diwali” means “a row of lights,” and families and festivals illuminate lights, candles, clay lamps known as diyas, and firecrackers.

PROVIDENCE — Diwali, which is known as the “Festival of Lights,” is a holiday that is celebrated in India by people of many faiths, as well as across the Hindu Diaspora.

Here’s what you need to know about one of the world’s most celebrated holidays.

When is Diwali this year?

The festivities last for five days, beginning on the 13th day of the dark half of the lunar month Ashvina and running to the second day of the light half of the lunar month Karttika. The largest celebration is usually on the third day of Diwali, which this year This lands on Thursday, Nov. 4.

Here are the upcoming dates of Diwali:

Advertisement

2022 : Oct. 24

2023 : Oct. 12

2024 : Nov. 1

2025: Oct. 21

Who celebrates Diwali?

Diwali is largely celebrated by people of Indian heritage, Hindus, Jains, Buddhists, Sikhs. Each faith has its own historical legends and events, but the holiday still represents the same symbolic victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

Hindu devotees light oil lamps at a temple during Diwali, the festival of lights, in Hong Kong, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Diwali is one of Hinduism's most important festivals, dedicated to the worship of the goddess of wealth Lakshmi. Kin Cheung/Associated Press

Why is Diwali important?

Diwali commemorates the day Prince Rama of Ayodhya, his wife Sita, and his brother Lakshman return after being exiled for 14 years. The prince was considered to be an incarnation of this Hindu Lord Vishnu and an embodiment of dharma (righteousness) and Sita an incarnation of Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth. good fortune, and prosperity.

The residents of Ayodhya are said to have been overjoyed by their return of their king and lit lamps in his honor, which made the city illuminate, resembling a “row of lights.”

Some Hindus also commemorate Diwali as the day Lord Krishna defeated the “demon king” Narakasura.

Advertisement

Diwali also coincides with the Hindu New Year in some regions of India.

What is the importance of selfless service during Diwali?

As homes and streets are illuminated during Diwali’s festivities, it’s also a time for charitable giving (also known as dana) and selfless service (also known as seva). Seva is important in the Hindu faith, where common acts include donating to charities, volunteering for causes you believe in, feeding those who are less fortunate, and finding ways to help those who are suffering.

If Diwali is five days long, how is it celebrated during the other four days?

Day one: During the first day, many worship to Goddess Lakshmi. People can clean their homes; make kolam or rangolis, which are colored patters on the floor using rice or sand, flowers, or powder; go shopping; and make sweet Indian treats.

Day two: On the second day, people typically decorate their homes and clay lamps and displayed.

Day three: The third day is usually the height of the celebration. Some people will wear new clothes, perform a worship service at a temple, light clay lamps around the house and keep all the lights on, enjoy fireworks, and eat an array of food.

Day four: “Annakut” is the first day of the new year in some regions of India. Many celebrate it by exchanging gifts, while others take time to be grateful for what they have and share with others.

Day five: “Bhai Duh” is dedicated as a “siblings day” to honor sister-brother bonds.

Is Diwali a national holiday in the US?

No. But lawmakers introduced the “Deepavali Day Act” bill on Nov. 3 that would declare Diwali a federal holiday. On Thursday, President Biden posted a photo on Twitter with his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, that wished a Happy Diwali to all those who celebrate.

Food from Masala Bay in Littleton, Mass. Mike Saunders

Where in New England can I order food from to support Indian restaurants for Diwali?

Some Indian restaurants in Rhode Island:

What to order: Paneer and pepper makhani ($13), tandoori shrimp ($16), Aldo gobhi ($13). Kabob and Curry in Providence.Paneer and pepper makhani ($13), tandoori shrimp ($16), Aldo gobhi ($13).

What to order: Coconut fish curry ($17), chili naan ($4), methi chicken with fenugreek leaves ($16). The Punjab in Johnston.Coconut fish curry ($17), chili naan ($4), methi chicken with fenugreek leaves ($16).

What to order: Cauliflower 65 ($9), grilled rice crepe with jackfruit masala ($12), tawa shrip ($10), and lamb galouti ($8). Rasoi in Pawtucket.Cauliflower 65 ($9), grilled rice crepe with jackfruit masala ($12), tawa shrip ($10), and lamb galouti ($8).

Some Indian restaurants in Massachusetts:

What to order : Chicken korma ($16), mango chi jalfrezi ($15), and pineapple curry ($15). Masala Bay in Littleton.: Chicken korma ($16), mango chi jalfrezi ($15), and pineapple curry ($15).

What to order: Mulligatawny soup ($5), jeera saag ($15), and malai Kofta ($17). Himalayan Bistro in West Roxbury.Mulligatawny soup ($5), jeera saag ($15), and malai Kofta ($17).

What to order: Samosa chole Chaat with raita ($8), keema chili masala ($16), goat vindaloo ($17). India Pavilion in Cambridge.Samosa chole Chaat with raita ($8), keema chili masala ($16), goat vindaloo ($17).

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.