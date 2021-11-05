“My father lived a full life,” Feuerstein, 67, said. “I have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of condolences from the entire Malden Mills community. The love went both ways.”

Feuerstein said his father fell at his home in Brookline on Oct. 27, and he was admitted to a local hospital the following day.

Aaron Feuerstein, the former owner of the Malden Mills factory in Lawrence who rose to national prominence when he continued to pay workers after a devastating fire, died on Thursday night after complications from a fall, his son Daniel Feuerstein confirmed on Friday. He was 95.

Feuerstein’s relationship with the Merrimack Valley community deepened after the owner generously continued to pay his 1,400 employees after a fire destroyed the Malden Mills plant in December 1995. He committed to rebuild the factory, which his grandfather started in 1906.

Advertisement

The company struggled to recover from the fire, and it filed for bankruptcy protection in 2007, leading to its sale to private equity firm Versa Capital Management. The company’s name was later changed to Polartec, its leading fleece fabric brand.

Aaron Feuerstein at the construction site of his new factory. At right is all that was saved from the factory that burned down in 1995. O'BRIEN, Frank GLOBE STAFF

Twenty years after the fire, when Feuerstein was no longer involved in the business, Polartec announced it would close the Lawrence facility and relocate to plants in Hudson, N.H., and Tennessee. Feuerstein told the Globe at the time that moving the company out of Lawrence was a “disgrace.”

“All those jobs are lost, after we dedicated ourselves to keeping them,” he said.

Four years later, the company was sold again, to South Carolina-based Milliken & Co., a business that also makes textiles.

This story will be updated.









Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.