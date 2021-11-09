“Charlie has the experience and professionalism needed to move right into the Town Administrator position,” Board of Selectmen Chair David Sheedy said in a statement. “His years of accomplishments will allow a smooth transition for the town, department heads, and all municipal employees and residents.”

Seelig has been administrator for the town of Halifax since 1996, and was previously assistant town administrator in Weston, Conn.

Seelig said he was honored to take the job, which he said “extends far beyond the 9-5 workday at Town Hall, and I look forward to beginning in this new role and getting to know not only town employees but the residents as well.”

Four people interviewed for the job in October. Brian Noble, the former town administrator, resigned in March after about two years in the position, and is now town administrator in Plainville.

East Bridgewater has recently hired a new town accountant, health agent, and conservation agent, as well, according to news on the town webpage.

New town accountant Melanie Dean worked previously as an audit manager for O’Connor and Drew PC in Braintree and is a former member of the East Bridgewater Finance Committee.

New health agent Jeanmarie Kent Joyce was previously the health agent for the towns of Avon and Hanover.

Alexander Welch, the new conservation agent, most recently worked as a conservation planner and program assistant for the Massachusetts Association of Conservation Districts.

Noble’s tenure in East Bridgewater began with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and “was a very difficult, taxing and exhausting period; I felt for the good of the town that it was time to bring someone else in,” he said in an e-mail.

“Charlie Seelig will do an outstanding job for them, as he is a great TA with a proven track record of excellence,” Noble added.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.