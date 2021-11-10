At about 4 p.m. Saturday, police received a report of an altercation at the Breakaway Ice Center, Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan M. Columbus said in a statement.

Tewksbury police are investigating a reported fight between parents and athletes during a youth hockey game last weekend, officials said Wednesday.

At the rink, officers learned there had been a confrontation among players from Tewksbury and Raynham following an 18U league game, and parents had become involved as the fight escalated, according to the statement.

At least one player sustained a cut to the face, Columbus said. Police interviewed referees and are reviewing surveillance video from the rink, as well as video recordings of the fight posted to social media, he said.

