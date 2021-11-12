Transport to a different world with Zoo Motel, a one-man show about a magical hotel room with a unique set of amenities. Created during the height of the pandemic, these live performances will be held over Zoom, with audience participation encouraged. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $35 for general admission, $30 for seniors, and $15 for students and children. artsemerson.org

Thursday

Revisiting Thanksgiving

Learn about the complicated history of Thanksgiving from author David J. Silverman. Part of a Boston Public Library lecture series, the Zoom presentation This Land Is Their Land will delve into Silverman’s book by the same title, including the history of Plymouth Colony, told with the Wampanoag people at the heart of the story. 6 p.m. Free. Registration is required at bpl.bibliocommons.com.

Friday-Sunday

Kids Take Center Stage

Head to the Regent Theatre in Arlington for the Boston International Kids Film Festival, featuring an array of films “for kids, by kids, and about kids.” Families are also invited to attend virtual workshops on filmmaking as well as stop-motion animation meetups. Find prices, schedule, and a virtual option at bikff.org.

Opens Friday

Winter Wonderland

Calling all gift-givers! Head to the Seaport for The Holiday Market at Snowport, a European-style market featuring special events and activities, as well as home goods, jewelry, apparel, and treats from over 100 local, small businesses. Open through January 2. Free. themakersshow.com

Opens Saturday

Wildlife Serenade

Step into the immersive soundscape that is The Great Animal Orchestra: Bernie Krause and United Visual Artists, presented by the Peabody Essex Museum. The exhibit uses 50 years of recordings from terrestrial and marine environments to examine how they are affected by human activity. Runs through May 22. Tickets required, $20, with discounts for students, seniors, and youth, at pem.org.

