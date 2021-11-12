A man in his late 20′s died after his vehicle went off the roadway, crashed into multiple objects, and rolled over on Route 18 in East Bridgewater Friday afternoon, police said.

The man was driving southbound when he crashed at 698 Bedford St., near the intersection of Route 106, at about 3 p.m., East Bridgewater police said in a statement.

He was extricated from the vehicle by firefighters and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.