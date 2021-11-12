“The video was created outside of school over a year ago but recently shared between students on social media,’' Mulvey wrote to parents this week.

Quincy Schools Superintendent Kevin W. Mulvey confirmed both the fight between students and that the video made by the unidentified student “contained racist hate speech.”

QUINCY — Shouting “no justice, no peace,” dozens of Quincy High School students walked out Friday morning protesting the administration’s response to a racist video created by a student, which triggered a fight with another student this week.

On Tuesday, the video’s creator and a second student got into a fight, and school administrators deployed increased support services to the high school on Wednesday. (School was closed on Veteran’s Day.)

In a video provided by a parent to the Globe, dozens of Quincy High School students are shown gathering in front of the school, chanting “No justice, no peace” while some held signs.

Hundreds of students were reported by police and parents to have marched to the Quincy Police station, to City Hall on Hancock Street, and apparently were planning to join others students at North Quincy High School.

A meeting with parents is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday, according to Mulvey. In a letter he sent to parents Wednesday, the superintendent described the incident and the administration’s response.

“We are writing to inform you that there was a physical altercation between two Quincy High School students at the end of the school day [Tuesday] that was the result of a video created by one of the students that contained racist hate speech,” he wrote.

He wrote that the incident was witnessed by students and staff and reflected a lack of “maturity” among students.

The “altercation is the result of students’ ability to communicate impulsively and without the maturity to understand the consequences of their actions. The altercation was witnessed by many students and staff and is extremely disturbing to the entire school community.”

He added, “while identifying the issues of racism and hate speech are easily done, the more difficult work is to address the root causes of these conflicts and support the students and staff affected. There are clearly issues with culture and climate that require collaboration with outside resources and strategic planning in order to move forward with reinforcing our schools as safe and supportive environments.”

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.