“Obviously, learning from him and Brett Brown before they took off for Philly and Atlanta was huge on my career,” Udoka said. “Seeing the work ethic and what they did every day behind the scenes kind of helped shape me as well as obviously [head coach Gregg Popovich]. But getting in those meetings and debates and arguments, the things we did every day — we got tons of stories, tons of dinners and so I spent a lot of time with them.”

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer was an assistant for the Spurs when Celtics coach Ime Udoka played for the team from 2007-09. When Udoka returned as an assistant in 2012, Budenholzer was still there.

Udoka joked that he would have been happy that Budenholzer led the Bucks to a championship last year if his team did not knock out Brooklyn, where Udoka worked as an assistant before being hired by the Celtics.

“But if somebody won it,” Udoka said, “I’m happy that he got one.”

When Udoka was hired by Boston he added Bucks assistant Ben Sullivan to his staff. Sullivan joined San Antonio’s staff as a video intern in 2012 after he was recommended by Udoka, a fellow Portland native. Budenholzer later added him to his staff in both Atlanta and Milwaukee.

“Bud saw it and everyone else saw it the first week in San Antonio that he was a guy that was witty, he could get along with the guys and his work ethic was there as well,” Udoka said. “It wasn’t a coincidence that Bud grabbed him when he went to Atlanta.

“Ben’s growth has been great and that’s why the guys that I have on staff that I go back with, it’s not just that we’re boys together. They all went their own way and kind of shaped their own careers. To see his growth and going against him the last few years and talking basketball throughout the years, he’s picked up a ton from Bud and the system we all know.”

…

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown on Friday missed his third consecutive game because of a strained hamstring. Udoka said he will travel with the team for its upcoming road trip to Cleveland and Atlanta, but his return to action remains unclear.

“He has a good gauge of the severity of it,” Udoka said. “But we won’t know until he pushes it a little bit more. Like I said, he’s coming on the road trip to get treatment and be around the guys, but also have those hands on him instead of staying back here.”

Defenses continue to put extra focus on Tatum while Brown is out. The forward was held to 8-for-24 shooting in Wednesday’s win over the Raptors, although he did dish out seven assists.

“I think I draw even more attention when he’s not out there,” Tatum said. “But I think everybody else gets to step up and fill in. Obviously, we miss him when he’s not out there, but we’ve got to try to figure it out.”

…

Former Celtic Semi Ojeleye on Friday played his first game in Boston as an opponent. Ojeleye, who averaged 3.5 points and 2.1 rebounds over his four seasons with the Celtics, signed with the Bucks last summer.

“Love him to death,” Tatum said. “Happy for him. But going to try to go at him tonight.”

Entering Friday, Ojeleye had appeared in seven games for Milwaukee this season, averaging 4 points per contest.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.