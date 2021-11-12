A group calling itself the College Basketball Players Association has filed a U.S. labor board complaint against the National Collegiate Athletic Association, in what could be the first step in determining whether the government will treat college athletes as employees with union rights. The filing with the National Labor Relations Board accused the NCAA of violating federal labor law via coercive actions, according to the agency’s docket. The docket entry, which does not detail specific allegations, cites a section of labor law prohibiting a wide range of behaviors including surveillance and other interference with employees’ collective action rights. The NCAA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The College Basketball Players Association is identified on the docket as a union based in La Puente, California. They also couldn’t be reached.

Portland Trail Blazers president Chris McGowan announced his resignation , ending a 10-year run with a franchise that has been beset by several controversies and an investigation into the workplace environment under general manager Neil Olshey. McGowan, who was responsible for the organization’s business operations, said via telephone that he “looked back very fondly” on his tenure, which included a new arena naming rights deal, two new television contracts, two jersey patch sponsorships and an expanded offering of concerts during nongame nights. The decision to leave was several months in the making, McGowan said, and was entirely “separate” from the Blazers’ investigation into Olshey, which the organization acknowledged last week.

SOCCER

England a step closer to World Cup qualification

A right-footed scissor kick from the England captain Harry Kane did more than just complete a perfect hat trick against Albania after a header and left-footed strike. It completed a 5-0 victory that all but secured England’s place at the World Cup. All that’s required to be sure of going to Qatar next November is a draw in the final qualifier on Monday away against San Marino — the world’s lowest-ranked team ... A 1-1 draw with visiting Switzerland kept Italy atop Group C entering the final round of qualifiers — but only on goal difference.

TENNIS

Anett Kontaveit advances to WTA Finals semifinals

Anett Kontaveit stretched her winning streak to 12 matches by beating Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 6-0 to secure a spot in the semifinals at the WTA Finals. The 25-year-old Estonian now has 28 of her last 30 matches, including her title run at Ostrava. Kontaveit, who soared from No. 30 in the rankings into the top 10 since she started working with Dimitry Tursunov at the Cincinnati Masters, clinched a spot in the tournament´s final four although first place in her round-robing group was still up for grabs.

Alison Riske claims third career WTA title

Alison Riske rallied to beat Jaqueline Cristian of Romania 2-6, 6-2, 7-5 in the final of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz for the American’s third career title. It was the 73rd-ranked Riske’s first tournament win since recovering from foot injuries last year that kept her out of competition for nine months. The American, who was ranked 18th two years ago, improved to 3-8 in career finals, following earlier triumphs in ‘s-Hertogenbosch in 2019 and Tianjin in 2014 ... Sebastian Korda beat compatriot Brandon Nakashima in five sets to become the first American to reach the final at the Next Gen ATP Finals. He’ll face top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz in Saturday’s final.

GOLF

Martin Trainer takes one-stroke lead with 6-under-65

Martin Trainer was in rare territory. Not only did Trainer play well enough to stick around for the weekend, he found himself leading the Houston Open. Trainer holed a pair of long birdie putts and three short ones in a bogey-free round at Memorial Park for a 5-under 65 and a one-shot lead over Kevin Tway. The second round will not be completed until Saturday morning as the tournament tried to catch up from a long weather delay at the start of the tournament.

Lexi Thompson, Jennifer Kupcho share LPGA lead

Lexi Thompson birdied four of her last five holes for a 6-under 64 to share the lead with Jennifer Kupcho going into the weekend of the Pelican Women’s Championship. One big prize was awarded when Pavarisa Yoktuan made a hole-in-one with an 8-iron on the 145-yard 12th hole and won a two-year lease for a Lamborghini ... Kirk Triplett shot a 7-under 64 to move into the lead and Jim Furyk remained in contention for the season title with a 67 in the second round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Playing in the final group with Phil Mickelson, Triplett shut out the noise from the largest, most boisterous gallery at Phoenix Country Club, finishing with seven birdies and no bogeys. He was at 13 under, two ahead of recent qualifier Steven Alker, who shot a 65.

MISCELLANY

Giants, Gabe Kapler agree on two-year extension

Giants manager Gabe Kapler has been rewarded with a new contract after a record-setting season during which San Francisco won a franchise-best 107 games and the NL West. The extension runs through the 2024 season. The 46-year-old Kapler has just completed his second season as manage ... Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tucker Poolman was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL for high-sticking Colorado Avalanche forward Kiefer Sherwood.

