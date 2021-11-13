A tornado warning was issued for parts of the Cape and a severe thunderstorm warning for eastern parts of the state Saturday, forecasters said.
A tornado warning was in effect until 7 p.m. for south central Barnstable County, according to the National Weather Service.
Areas impacted included South Yarmouth, West Yarmouth, and Yarmouth Port, the weather service in Norton tweeted.
Tornado Warning including South Yarmouth MA, West Yarmouth MA, Yarmouth Port MA until 7:00 PM EST pic.twitter.com/7HSthZlaQg— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) November 13, 2021
“A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Barnstable, moving northeast at 55 mph” at about 6:26 p.m., the weather service said in the warning.
Those in the impacted area were instructed by the weather service to take cover.
Advertisement
“Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris,” the weather service said in the warning.
A severe thunderstorm warning remained in effect until 6:45 p.m. for southwestern Barnstable and southeastern Plymouth counties, according to the weather service. It was set to expire after that time.
The weather service also issued a marine warning until 7:45 p.m. for waterspouts, wind gusts up to 40 knots, and small hail extending along the eastern coast of the state, the Cape, and Islands.
Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.