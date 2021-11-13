A tornado warning was in effect until 7 p.m. for south central Barnstable County, according to the National Weather Service.

A tornado warning was issued for parts of the Cape and a severe thunderstorm warning for eastern parts of the state Saturday, forecasters said.

“A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Barnstable, moving northeast at 55 mph” at about 6:26 p.m., the weather service said in the warning.

Those in the impacted area were instructed by the weather service to take cover.

“Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris,” the weather service said in the warning.

A severe thunderstorm warning remained in effect until 6:45 p.m. for southwestern Barnstable and southeastern Plymouth counties, according to the weather service. It was set to expire after that time.

The weather service also issued a marine warning until 7:45 p.m. for waterspouts, wind gusts up to 40 knots, and small hail extending along the eastern coast of the state, the Cape, and Islands.

