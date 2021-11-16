Baystate Medical Center in Springfield has agreed to pay $135,000 to resolve claims it violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by failing to provide effective communication during scheduled childbirths for patients who are hard of hearing or deaf, officials said Tuesday.

A patient who is deaf and communicates using American Sign Language filed a complaint alleging that Baystate failed to provide her with effective communication during her scheduled labor and delivery, violating the ADA, according to a statement from the US attorney’s office for Massachusetts.

Investigators later found another patient who was not provided with a sign language interpreter during two scheduled childbirths, according to the statement.