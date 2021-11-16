Baystate Medical Center in Springfield has agreed to pay $135,000 to resolve claims it violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by failing to provide effective communication during scheduled childbirths for patients who are hard of hearing or deaf, officials said Tuesday.
A patient who is deaf and communicates using American Sign Language filed a complaint alleging that Baystate failed to provide her with effective communication during her scheduled labor and delivery, violating the ADA, according to a statement from the US attorney’s office for Massachusetts.
Investigators later found another patient who was not provided with a sign language interpreter during two scheduled childbirths, according to the statement.
Advertisement
In addition to paying a total of $135,000 to the two patients, Baystate has agreed to provide appropriate assistance and support for the deaf and hard of hearing, including interpreters, and to implement personnel training, according to the statement.
“Effective communication between moms and healthcare providers is important – never more so than at childbirth,” Acting US Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell said in the statement. “This settlement is another example of the ADA at work — in this case ensuring that moms who are deaf or hard of hearing will receive services that provide necessary, effective communication with health care providers at Baystate Medical Center.”
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.