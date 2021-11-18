WEAKENED FRIENDS The chugging Portland, Maine, trio plays a pair of shows to celebrate Friday’s release of their new LP “Quitter,” which grapples with ideas of self-doubt and burnout as guitars thrash and the occasional synth squiggles into frame. Nov. 19-20, 8:30 p.m. O’Brien’s Pub, Allston. 617-782-6245, obrienspubboston.com

THE 3 CHAMBERS TOUR: GHOSTFACE KILLAH, GZA, AND RAEKWON Three members of Staten Island’s hip-hop collective Wu-Tang Clan share a bill and celebrate some of their silver-anniversary solo albums: Ghostface’s 1996 solo debut, “Ironman,” GZA’s masterful 1995 release, “Liquid Swords,” and Raekwon’s 1995 landmark, “Only Built 4 Cuban Linx.” Nov. 20, 6:30 p.m. House of Blues. 888-693-2583, houseofblues.com/boston

CHLOE MORIONDO Hailing from Detroit, this singer-songwriter writes and performs hooky, heart-on-sleeve bedroom pop accented with just enough punk spirit to keep the songs quick-witted and fast-moving. Nov. 24, 7 p.m. Brighton Music Hall. 617-779-0140, crossroadspresents.com

Folk, World & Country

THE WILD FEATHERS Five years ago in these pages, I described the Wild Feathers’ sound as “various slices, sometimes countrified, sometimes not, of classic, hook-filled American rock and roll centered on the band’s signature vocal interplay and harmonizing.” Four proper albums in with their latest, “Alvarado,” they’re still providing variations on that theme, and it sounds as good as ever. Lillie Mae opens Friday’s show. Nov. 19, 8 p.m. $17. Crystal Ballroom at the Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Square, Somerville. 800-653-8000, www.ticketmaster.com

LAURA CORTESE & THE DANCE CARDS The former Boston resident returns from her home in Belgium in support of her latest offering with the Dance Cards, “Bitter Better.” The record continues and amplifies the group’s expansive approach to the folk-pop hybrid, but above all, it aims to make you dance. Nov. 20, 8 p.m. $25. Club Passim, 47 Palmer St., Cambridge. 617-492-7679, www.passim.org

DARRELL SCOTT This section of the Ticket somehow had never managed to include a Darrell Scott show, and that’s a mystery. But then, it’s also a mystery why the Nashville songwriter, singer, and multi-instrumental force isn’t better known. His latest record, “Darrell Scott Sings the Blues of Hank Williams” (one of two he released last year) is a marvel of interpretation. Nov. 21, 4 p.m. $25-$35. City Winery, 80 Beverly St. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com/boston

Jazz & Blues

THE RICHARD TABNIK QUARTET The brilliant alto saxophonist’s playing is deeply influenced by jazz great Lennie Tristano. Indeed, he studied and played with Tristano disciples Lee Konitz and Connie Crothers, and for these two concerts his pianist will be Boston’s foremost Tristano acolyte, Harvey Diamond. Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m. $20. The New School of Music, 25 Lowell St., Cambridge, www.newschoolofmusic.org. Nov. 21, 3 p.m. $15. The Lilypad, 1353 Cambridge St., Cambridge, www.lilypadinman.com

HENRI HERBERT The French-born blues piano master brings the rollicking, intricate music of boogie-woogie greats Albert Ammons and Meade Lux Lewis into the 21st century. Nov. 23, 8 p.m. $20. Club Passim, 47 Palmer St., Cambridge. 617-492-7679, www.clubpassim.org

GRACIE CURRAN & THE HIGH FALUTIN’ BAND A charismatic blues belter, the Winthrop native and onetime Boston Music Awards Blues Artist of the Year now resides in Memphis, where she and crew are the house band at Beale Street’s Rum Boogie Café. Nov. 24, 9 p.m. $20. The Porch Southern Fare & Juke Joint, 175 Rivers Edge Drive, Medford. 781-874-9357, www.theporchsouthern.com

Classical

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA This weekend brings BSO music director Andris Nelsons back to Symphony Hall for Jörg Widmann’s “Towards Paradise (Labyrinth VI)” and Mahler’s Symphony No. 1 (Nov. 20). Next week, Nelsons closes out the fall season with an all-Brahms program. Note: The usual Thursday performance is replaced with Tuesday due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Nov. 23, 26, and 27. 617-266-1200, www.bso.org

CHAMELEON ARTS ENSEMBLE This weekend’s program, “A legacy of fearless song,” offers a heady selection of music by Beethoven, Shostakovich, Pavel Haas, Arvo Pärt, and Shen Yiwen. Nov. 20, 8 p.m.; Nov. 21, 4 p.m. First Church in Boston. www.chameleonarts.org

BOSTON YOUTH PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA Russian soprano Sofia Fomina makes her Boston debut in Mahler’s Symphony No. 4 as the youth orchestra returns to the Symphony Hall stage for the first time since the pandemic lockdown. Live stream also available. Nov. 19, 8 p.m. Symphony Hall. 617-236-0999, www.bostonphil.org

ARTS

Theater

BLKS Three Black women in their early 20s try to navigate the hairpin turns of romance as well as careers, friendship, connection, and intimacy — all of which isn’t easy when the wheels are coming off, as they often are in “BLKS.” The exuberance of Aziza Barnes’s comedy is leavened with honesty about the need to find a sense of belonging amid the chaos and confusion of early adulthood, the playwright’s awareness that joy and sadness are never more than an inch apart, and the knowledge that racism can rear its head without warning. Directed by Tonasia Jones and featuring Shanelle Chloe Villegas, Thomika Marie Bridwell, and Kelsey Fonise. Through Nov. 20. SpeakEasy Stage Company. At Roberts Studio Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. 617-933-8600, www.SpeakEasyStage.com

ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 A “documentary musical” inspired by episodes during the first year of World War I, when German and Allied troops emerged from their trenches and shared a Christmas celebration, complete with the singing of carols, exchanges of gifts like cigarettes and plum puddings, and an impromptu game of soccer. Written by Peter Rothstein, with vocal arrangements by Erick Lichte and Timothy C. Takach. Directed by Ilyse Robbins. Music direction by Matthew Stern. Featuring Christopher Chew, David Jiles Jr., Michael Jennings Mahoney, Bryan Miner, and Gary Thomas Ng. Nov. 26-Dec. 23. Greater Boston Stage Company, Stoneham. 781-279-2200, www.greaterbostonstage.org

THE RISE AND FALL OF HOLLY FUDGE Karen MacDonald stars as Carol, a single mother renowned for the “Holly” fudge, named after her daughter, that she makes each holiday season. Amid the pandemic Christmas of 2020, Holly (Kristian Espiritu), now in her 20s, springs a surprise on her mother by coming out to Carol and bringing home her girlfriend (Eliza Simpson). Meanwhile, noisy protests are escalating against the city councilor who lives across the street. World premiere of Trista Baldwin’s play is directed by Courtney Sale. Live onstage Nov. 26-Dec. 12. Then available as video-on-demand Dec. 16-26. Production by Merrimack Repertory Theatre, Lowell. 978-654-4678, www.mrt.org

Dance

RAPHAEL XAVIER Global Arts Live brings back the trailblazing dancer/choreographer for “XAVIER’S: The Musician & The Mover.” With a musical backdrop of live jazz quartet, the choreographer and two other dancers highlight the traditions of freestyle and improvisation implicit in jazz as well as breaking, which Xavier has explored as a social, physical, and psychological force for more than two decades. Nov. 19-20, $44-$48. Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston. www.globalartslive.org

Stephanie Boisvert (left) and Courtney Costa will perform Bosoma Dance Company's most recent piece at Larcom Theatre Nov. 20-21. Howard Kong

BOSOMA DANCE COMPANY Under artistic director Katherine Hooper, the company resumes live performance with a concert of new work and classic repertory choreographed by Hooper, Tony Tucker, and Lindsey Leduc. The wide-ranging program includes the explosive signature work “Parachute” (2014) as well as the company’s most recent piece, a work set on dancers Stephanie Boisvert and Courtney Costa about a personal journey through dark days. Nov. 20-21, $15-$30. Larcom Theatre, Beverly. www.thelarcom.org

NEWPORT NUTCRACKER AT ROSECLIFF Island Moving Company’s unique version of the ballet, celebrating its landmark 20th season this year, sets the action in the luxurious environs of historic Rosecliff Mansion. The ballet follows the young protagonist’s fanciful journey through a variety of rooms, with the second act seated in the grand ballroom. Nov. 24-Dec. 3, $105-$210. Rosecliff Mansion, Newport, R.I. www.islandmovingco.org

Visual Arts

THE GREAT ANIMAL ORCHESTRA: BERNIE KRAUSE AND UNITED VISUAL ARTISTS Over the course of half a century, the musician Bernie Krause captured more than 5,000 hours of field recordings from 15,000 species, of both land and sea. In 2016, Krause teamed up with United Visual Artists to create an animated spectogram of what has become a grand symphony of the planet’s critically threatened biodiversity. Nov. 20 through May 22. Peabody Essex Museum. 161 Essex St., Salem. 978-745-9500, www.pem.org

STAYING WITH THE TROUBLE Given the state of things — political, environmental, name one — this show’s title seems less a challenge than a state of being. Nonetheless, the many artists included here —Judy Chicago, Young Joon Kwak, Joiri Minaya, Cauleen Smith, and Paula Wilson are just a few — suggest strategies for resistance and endurance in an increasingly apocalyptic world. Through Dec. 5. Tufts University Art Gallery, 40 Talbot Ave., Medford. 617-627-3518, https://artgalleries.tufts.edu

IN AND OUT OF LOVE (BUTTERFLY PAINTINGS AND ASHTRAYS) The Yale Center for British Art reopened last fall amid a deadly pandemic in unsettling fashion — with a re-creation of Damien Hirst’s first solo exhibition, “In and Out of Love,” originally shown in London in 1991, where live butterflies flitted about the gallery while patrons perused Hirst’s monochrome canvases. On the lower level, dead butterflies were pressed into similar canvases, making the fragile beauty of life upstairs a spectacle, instead, of the inevitability of death. With the balance of life and death still a clear and present concern, the exhibition has perhaps never felt more current. Through Dec. 31. Yale Center for British Art, 1080 Chapel St., New Haven. 203-432-2858, britishart.yale.edu

RADICAL RETURN Co-curators Mary Yang and Zhongkai Li founded Radical Characters, a study group and curatorial project examining connections between design and culture in Chinese and Chinese-American societies. For this show, a collaboration between BU Art Galleries and Shanghai’s IS A GALLERY, artists and graphic designers were invited to create an artwork based on “hui,” a grid-like Chinese character that means “return.” Through Dec. 12. Boston University Art Galleries, 855 Commonwealth Ave. 617-353-3329, www.bu.edu/art

"Radical Return" Tony Luong





EVENTS

Comedy

CHRIS DISTEFANO In an unusual booking, comedian and “Chrissy Chaos Podcast” host Distefano plays Laugh Boston Friday and Saturday and then moves over to the Wilbur for two Sunday shows. Nov. 19-20, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $25. Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St. 617-725-2844, www.laughboston.com. Nov. 21, 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. $29-$121. The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St. 617-248-9700, www.thewilbur.com

GAVIN MATTS To entertain himself, Matts, who is prepping to record a new special in February, once got high and went to watch court cases; he stumbled into one in which a man had sent a woman nude photos to entice her from her house so he could rob her, and got caught. “That was just, like, happening for free at court,” he says. “I don’t need Netflix, I’ll see you in court.” Nov. 19-20, 7:30 p.m. $20. The White Bull Tavern, 1 Union St. 617-681-4600, www.thewhitebulltavern.com

THE COMEDY STUDIO The Studio this week announced its return to Harvard Square for the fall of 2022. Until then, the residency at Vera’s continues this weekend with showcase sets from Janet McNamara, Matt Shore, Chris Post, Brian Longwell, Dana Cairns, Sean Sullivan, David McLaughlin, Kindra Lansburg, Sean Rosa, Jessie Baade, and Ben Quick. Nov. 19-20, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. $20. Vera’s, 70 Union Square, Somerville. www.thecomedystudio.com

Family

DIWALI LIGHTS The Festival of Lights is here! Visitors can explore gardens set ablaze with lights and décor. Inside the visitor center, cultural programs will take place and visitors can shop at the bazaar, which will include Indian food, henna, and more. Nov. 20, 6-10 p.m. $4.80 for children, $10.80 for adults. Tower Hill Botanic Garden, 11 French Drive, Boylston. towerhillbg.org

WRITERS LOFT BOOK BAZAAR The holiday season is just around the corner, and what better gift to buy your loved ones than a book (or 10)? The book bazaar features books, crafts, and author signings, including from New York Times best-selling author and illustrator Brian Lies. All participating authors are required to be fully vaccinated, and guests are strongly encouraged to be fully vaccinated. Nov. 21, 1-5 p.m. Free. The Writers’ Loft, 43 Broad St, B40B, Hudson. thewritersloft.org

THANKSGIVING DAY GOAT HIKE Get a hike in before enjoying all that Thanksgiving turkey and stuffing. Goats will both lead the charge and roam free in the family-friendly outing which traverses gravelly and hilly terrain. Patrons will also get the chance to see other animals such as horses, llama, sheep, and dogs. Nov. 24, 11 a.m.-noon. $30 per person. Goats to Go, 201 Pond St, Georgetown. eventbrite.com

