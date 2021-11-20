A 39-year-old woman died after she was struck by a pickup truck while riding a bicycle in Salisbury Friday evening, according to police.

Rebecca Bartczak, of Amesbury, was pronounced dead at the scene of the hit-and-run crash, the Salisbury Police Department said in a statement.

Salisbury police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle on Folly Mill Road at 11:16 p.m.