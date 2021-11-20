A 39-year-old woman died after she was struck by a pickup truck while riding a bicycle in Salisbury Friday evening, according to police.
Rebecca Bartczak, of Amesbury, was pronounced dead at the scene of the hit-and-run crash, the Salisbury Police Department said in a statement.
Salisbury police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle on Folly Mill Road at 11:16 p.m.
Bartczak was riding her bike and was struck by a passing pick-up truck that was carrying a small camper, according to Salisbury police. The truck fled the scene, but the attached camper dislodged after the crash.
About 30 minutes later, Hampton Falls, N.H., police found the pick-up truck in Kensington, N.H., police said.
The crash is under investigation by the Salisbury Police Department, Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction, New Hampshire State Police, and the Essex district attorney’s office.
Anyone who may have information about the crash is asked to contact Salisbury Police Sergeant Keith Forget at 978-465-3121.
Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.