A Special Town Meeting in Foxborough voted to ask the state Legislature to allow the town to exempt its police department from civil service hiring rules.
The change would apply to all uniformed positions — including deputy chief, captain, lieutenant, sergeants, and patrol officers — and allows the town to look for candidates from outside a list provided by the state. The Foxborough police union voted 25-3 in support of the change and the chief has said it would help with a staffing shortage, according to a report from the town Advisory Committee.
The Nov. 15 Town Meeting also voted unanimously to allow outdoor dining to become a permanent option for restaurants in Foxborough. The town had allowed outdoor dining at 17 restaurants to allow social distancing during the pandemic, but that provision expires in April of 2022.
Advertisement
Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.