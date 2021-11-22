A Special Town Meeting in Foxborough voted to ask the state Legislature to allow the town to exempt its police department from civil service hiring rules.

The change would apply to all uniformed positions — including deputy chief, captain, lieutenant, sergeants, and patrol officers — and allows the town to look for candidates from outside a list provided by the state. The Foxborough police union voted 25-3 in support of the change and the chief has said it would help with a staffing shortage, according to a report from the town Advisory Committee.