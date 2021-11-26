Locally, plenty of shoppers still hit shopping malls and department stores Friday in search of “unbeatable” deals. But the faux retail holiday has been reduced to ho-hum for most consumers. Month-long discounts (Black November, anyone?) and online sales have dimmed its appeal, and muted the feeling of urgency that once turned it into a bloodsport for some people.

It’s been years since America bid adieu to what, for many people, was a post-Turkey Day ritual: Black Friday.

Throngs of people strolled through the CambridgeSide shopping mall’s Apple store Friday morning. Kids sent letters to Santa, courtesy of the North Pole mailbox. And a handful lined up outside Newbury Comics ahead of its opening.

Pam Kenney wheeled around a black cart filled with Old Navy and Bath & Body Works bags. Kenney said the mall was quiet, and seemed almost nostalgic for the Black Fridays of yore.

“We like the hustle and bustle,” she said. “There’s no lines which is nice, but it’s a little disappointing.”

Jaimie Kenney waits for his mother Pam and cousin Joan Sherburne-Braun to organize their purchases during Black Friday shopping at CambridgeSide. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

The Apple store during Black Friday shopping at CambridgeSide. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Art on recycled cardboard by A’Key are displayed at 33 Fusion at CambridgeSide. Owner Samareign Hassan said her store offers both fine art and fashion. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Shoppers wait for Newbury Comics to open on Black Friday. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Erica Sanchez helped a Best Buy employee load a television into her car outside a Best Buy on Black Friday in Everett. JOSH REYNOLDS/Associated Press

Rohi Khan, left, joins her daughter Sadaf, in a selfie while Black Friday shopping. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Luciana Correa, left, drops a letter to Santa in a mailbox while shopping with her mother Paola and family. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Customers take to shopping during Black Friday at CambridgeSide. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

A customer enters Laced onBlack Friday. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

A pair of shoppers arrived at a Kohl's before dawn on Black Friday on in Everett. JOSH REYNOLDS/Associated Press

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @ditikohli_.