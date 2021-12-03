Join scholar Noam Chomsky, US Representative Jim McGovern, and others for Prospects for Peace and Justice in Israel and Palestine. This virtual event, hosted by the Boston Review and Standing Together, explores the conflict between Israel and Palestine, and the grass-roots activism of those working to bring the two sides together. Free, with $3 donation suggested. 5 p.m. bostonreview.net/about/events/

December 11

Holiday Shopping, Locally Sourced

Explore an array of homemade handicrafts at the ICA Harbor Market, featuring locally made jewelry, accessories, and home decor. Shop for holiday presents while listening to a live performance from local acoustic duo Bookmatch and munching on treats from Sweet Ride Candy. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. icaboston.org

December 11

Auditory Escape

Immerse yourself in an audio-centric experience at a performance of 32 Sounds at Mass MoCA. The “live cinema” documentary explores the power of sound to alter our perceptions and unite people. The event includes live, original music performed by JD Samson. Tickets are $32, with discounts for advance purchases and students. 8 p.m. massmoca.org

December 17-19

Holiday Cheer

Get into the spirit of the season at Holidays Under the Umbrella at Concord’s Umbrella Arts Center. Favorite performers from the center will sing and share heartwarming holiday memories during a family-friendly event. Tickets start at $25, with discounts for students and seniors. Times vary. Attendees must provide proof of COVID vaccination. theumbrellaarts.org

December 18-22

Ballet, Boston Style

Head to the Shubert Theatre for the 20th anniversary of Urban Nutcracker, a reimagined take on Tchaikovsky’s classic ballet. Blending ballet, tap, hip-hop, swing, flamenco, step, and jazz, the show reflects the multicultural and multifaceted community of Boston. Tickets start at $29. Times vary. bochcenter.org

Editor’s Note: This edition of Your Week Ahead covers two weeks. Look for the next Globe Magazine on December 19.