Dec. 3, 10, 17 from 5 to 9 p.m.; Dec. 5, 12, 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Holiday shoppers are facing aisles of empty shelves, backorders, shipping delays, and inflated prices while marking off their to-do lists. Close your web browsers, skip the big box stores, and head to some of Rhode Island’s best holiday markets this month to explore gift options from hundreds of local businesses, artisans, and makers.

10 Sims Ave., Providence

Savor some mulled wine or a creamy hot cocoa while exploring vintage ornaments, oversized custom charcuterie boards, hand-poured soy wax candles, and more from Rhode Island-based makers and artisans at the Providence Flea. Sweet treats will be available on Friday nights for to-go or to eat on-site from various bakers and food trucks while Rhode Island Cruisin’ Cocktails and New Harvest Coffee Roasters will offer guests sipping cocktails, mocktails, coffee, and tea. Sunday holiday markets have plenty of options, too.

Pro-tip: Admission to the Providence Flea is free.

Advertisement

Holiday Street Faire in Narragansett

170 Clarke Road, Narragansett

Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Narragansett Chamber of Commerce and Narragansett Parks and Recreation will host a more than 40 local artisans and businesses selling creations for memorable gift giving and tasty culinary treats at the Artisan Barn at the Clarke Center. Santa, strolling carolers, alpacas, greenery, and staged photo areas will be located at the “outdoor village,” along with food trucks like Friskie Fries, Gansett Poke, Kettle Korn Express, Saugy’s, and Sunset Farm. A “warming lodge” will feature live music until 8 p.m., grab-and-go snacks, and specialty seasonal drinks. Bring your skates to test your skills on the ice rink. Sledding will also be available if there’s snow. Snag free tickets here.

Advertisement

Pro-tip : The town will be running trolleys for the duration of the event from both the Narragansett Town Beach South parking lot and Scarborough Beach North parking lot. Parking at these locations and the trolley rides to the Holiday Faire will be free.

Craft Fair and Festival at the Blackstone River Theatre

549 Broad Street, Cumberland

Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Blackstone River Theatre will feature more than 20 local vendors with continuous live music from Bob Drouin, Russell Gusetti, Ed Sweeney, Cathy Clasper-Torch, Atwater-Donnelly, The Broad Street Fiddlers, and Ryefield Cove. There will also be raffle prizes at the door from each of the vendors, including Celtic-themed jewelry from Designs by Diana, sun catchers and vintage beads from Turn Around, and prints of Rhode Island’s greatest landmarks by @filmmakerdave.

Pro-tip: Masks are required.

Downtown shopping with Soulita

260 Westminster St., Providence

Dec. 4, 11, 18, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

InDowncity will be hosting a weekly “Celebrate Downcity 2021″ market in collaboration with Soulita, a holistic skin-care brand. Each Saturday will feature more than 20 local vendors selling clothing, jewelry, skincare, accessories, housewares, greenery, and more, with festive live musical performances from local talent right at Grant’s Block. Shoppers can also poke through the shops along Westminster Street for a curated selection of gifts from Craftland, Queen of Hearts and Modern Love, Symposium Books and Records, The Vault Collective, Civil, Homestyle, and Eno Fine Wines.

Advertisement

Pro-tip: Updates will be posted regularly on @indowncitypvd and @shopsoulita on Instagram.

Market, Story Hour, and Tour at Mount Hope Farm

250 Metacom Ave., Bristol

Dec. 11 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Discover more than 30 food and artisan vendors at Mount Hope Farm before a kid-friendly story hour reading with Mrs. [Jackie] Katz and Her Hats. While local musicians are playing nearby, tours will be available throughout Governor Bradford’s house, a Georgian-style house built in 1745 that will be decorated for the holidays.

Pro-Tip: Park at the South Pasture Gate.

The Thirsty Holiday Sale at Nicholson File Art Studios

350 Kinsley Ave, Building 38, Providence

Dec. 9, 10 from 6 to 9 p.m.; Dec. 11, 12 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Inside the former power plant of the historic Nicholson File Complex, more than 40 artists, designers, makers, and small business owners are typically looking for new ways to innovate and develop Providence’s cultural landscape. For the 17th year, the studios will host their annual holiday sale where shoppers can find one-of-a-kind ceramics, illustrations, silkscreen prints, and more.

Taste local culinary creations at Hope & Main

691 Main St, Warren

Dec. 5, 12, 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Whether you’re looking for edible stocking stuffers or for help as you plan your holiday dinner and dessert menus this winter, Hope & Main, Rhode Island’s culinary incubator, will likely have a food producer to fit your needs. Also, Hope & Main will soon be accepting pre-orders from a line-up of vendors and chefs for pick up ahead of Christmas Eve.

Advertisement

Pro-tip: Bring your face masks — they’re required.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.