Two juvenile girls thrown from pickup truck, killed in rollover crash on Interstate 93 in Littleton, N.H.

Two juvenile girls were killed Sunday night when they were ejected from a rolling pickup truck on Interstate 93 northbound near Littleton, N.H.

New Hampshire State Police said in a statement that Jordan Couture of Milton, Vermont, was driving his 2004 Chevrolet pickup when he lost control of the wheel. The truck drifted off the roadway and into the median on the left, sliding sideways before eventually rolling over, the statement said.

Police responded to the scene, just south of exit 44, at around 6:40 p.m. and found the two girls had been ejected from the truck in the crash. They were declared dead on the scene and officials have not released their identities.