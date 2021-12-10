Paul Revere family artifacts were found in the walls of a Canton home. They’re being auctioned off this weekend

John McInnis Auctioneers in Amesbury has its hands on a rare trade sign painted black with gold leaf that reads “Joseph W. Revere” — the son of Paul Revere. The sign was found in the attic wall of a Canton home believed to have been owned by the Revere family along with wrought iron calipers, a turned wooden handle, a silk and leather sewing valet, a key, and letters and an account book belonging to Paul Revere’s grandchildren and daughter-in-law, according to the auction house.

A rare trade sign painted black and gold reads “Joseph W. Revere” — the son of Paul Revere. John McInnes Auctioneers

The items will be sold as a single lot in a two-day auction. Bidding begins on Friday, and the items will be auctioned off on Saturday, according to auction house owner John McInnis.

“We get things like this all the time, but the trade sign is really a fabulous find,” McInnis said. The sign can likely be traced back to the casing company the Revere family owned and operated in Canton, according to the auction house. McInnes said bidding on the items could run well into the thousands this weekend.

“It could go for $4,000, $5,000, $20,000 — you never know,” McInnes said, adding that in an auction last year, a silver creamer made by Paul Revere sold for $18,000. The auction website lists the estimated lot price between $1,000 and $2,000.

The Revere family’s influence on the town of Canton dates back to 1776 when Paul Revere supervised the construction of a gun powder mill on what is now the Paul Revere Heritage Site, according to the Paul Revere Museum website. In 1801, Paul Revere bought the land, moved there, and opened the Revere Copper Company.

He lived in Canton until his death in 1818. Between 1845 and 1855, Paul Revere’s son, Joseph Warren Revere, built the two remaining structures from the original Revere Copper Co.: the brick Copper Rolling Mill and the wood historic barn.

Live bidding for the auction began Friday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m.

