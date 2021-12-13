fb-pixel Skip to main content

Coronavirus resources

Watch live: Baker speaks on COVID-19 testing

Governor Baker announces an expanded COVID-19 testing program.

Updated December 13, 2021, 1 hour ago
Governor Charlie Baker.
Governor Charlie Baker.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
vaccine

Vaccine resources: What you need to know

When you’re eligible, how to make an appointment, and everything else you need to know about getting the COVID-19 vaccine in Massachusetts.

More vaccination numbers >>

latest numbers

5,007 confirmed cases and 27 deaths. See today’s COVID-19 data from Mass.

Here's a look at the latest coronavirus numbers in Massachusetts, including case numbers, deaths, demographics, and more.