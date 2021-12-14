Kronos warns cyberattack may knock HR software offline for weeks

Ultimate Kronos Group subsidiary Kronos, a provider of payroll and time-sheet software, said it suffered a ransomware attack that may force its systems offline for weeks.

The company became aware of the issue Saturday and began steps to “investigate and mitigate” it, according to a message the company sent to its customers and posted on its website. Kronos said it was “working with leading cyber-security experts to assess and resolve the situation,” but warned users to find alternative options given the delay expected before its software is working again.

“While we are working diligently, our Kronos Private Cloud solutions are currently unavailable,” the company said. “Given that it may take up to several weeks to restore system availability, we strongly recommend that you evaluate and implement alternative business continuity protocols related to the affected UKG solutions.”