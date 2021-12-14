The coupe gets a modern update

Schott Zwiesel Pure Martini glass, a coupe with an angular design giving the iconic glass a modern look. Handout

The iconic coupe with its broad, shallow bowl was once the chic glass for sipping champagne. It’s been replaced over the years by tall flutes, tulips, and even a white wine glass, which all create better bubbly action. But coupes are trendy again for martinis and Manhattans and often used at craft cocktail bars, says bartender Sam Treadway, co-owner of Backbar in Somerville. “All sorts of drinks can be enjoyed in them, and there are more and more options from glassware producers,” he says. One good choice is Schott Zwiesel’s Pure Martini glass. The German company has added a modern flourish to the coupe and angled its bowl. The 11.6-ounce glass allows for a generous drink for cocktails served “up” with ample room to avoid spills. Schott Zwiesel is recognized for its resilient, lead-free stemware made of Tritan crystal, a mix of titanium and zirconium. This coupe may look delicate, but it actually won’t chip or scratch if you put it in the dishwasher, or break if you knock one off a coffee table. Wash the glassware for countless cycles, and they still keep their luster (about $15). Available at Didrik’s, 77 Leonard St., Belmont, 617-354-5700, and 2284 Washington St., Newton Lower Falls, 467-4847; Pottery Barn and Williams Sonoma locations, and others.