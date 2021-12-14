Malden panel will help plan for transportation needs

Malden is seeking residents to serve on a new task force that will help the city plan for its future transportation needs.

Four residents will serve on the Mayor’s Sustainable and Equitable Transportation Task Force, joining city staff and a City Council representative. The city is looking in particular for residents from transit-dependent households who can help in expanding outreach on the initiative to fellow public transit users.

The task force will guide the city in the creation of its first Transit Action Plan, which will outline opportunities to improve the city’s public transit services and connect them to other modes of travel such as walking and biking.