Homicide investigation underway at a home in Franklin where a large fire then broke out

A person was killed inside a home in Franklin Friday morning where firefighters then had to battle a large blaze, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office.

The initial incident took place in a single-family home on Grace Lane and is being investigated as a homicide, Morrissey’s office said in a statement around 9:30 a.m. Friday. Firefighters subsequently responded to a fire at the same home.

“State Police homicide detectives assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office have joined Franklin Police and investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal in the investigation into the fire in Franklin this morning and the single fatality associated with the incident,’' Morrissey’s office said.