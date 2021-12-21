Bills place vaccine critic Cole Beasley on reserve/COVID-19 list; Chiefs add Tyreek Hill, others to growing coronavirus problem

Beasley, who was fined by the NFL last summer for failing to wear a mask inside the team’s facility, threatened to retire in June over how the league’s COVID-19 protocols specifically targeted unvaccinated players.

Buffalo could now be minus two starting receivers after Emmanuel Sanders missed this past weekend’s win over Carolina because of a knee injury.

The Bills placed wideout — and the team’s most vocal vaccine critic — Cole Beasley on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, leaving his status uncertain for a key showdown with first place in the AFC East on the line at New England Sunday.

In July, Beasley opened training camp by saying he’s not anti- or pro-vaccination, but pro choice, in criticizing the NFL for failing to provide transparent information in making their choice to get vaccinated. In doing so, he contradicted coach Sean McDermott for saying the team has done everything possible to educate its players.

Also, the Chiefs added wide receiver Tyreek Hill, cornerback Rashad Fenton and tight end Blake Bell to their growing COVID-19 list that already included tight end Travis Kelce and kicker Harrison Butker.

The Chiefs also have Charvarius Ward on the list, which means two of their top three cornerbacks are in the league’s virus protocol, along with defensive tackle Chris Jones, linebacker Willie Gay Jr. and wide receiver Josh Gordon.

Linebacker Nick Bolton, offensive lineman Kyle Long, right tackle Lucas Niang and safety Armani Watts also were added to list.

For the Chiefs, Jones, Gay and Gordon tested positive last week and missed Thursday night's win over the Chargers. There's a good chance the trio could return two negative tests and be available for this week's game against the Steelers.

Browns’ star Garrett awaiting word on injury

The Browns got bad news on defensive end Takk McKinley. They’re hoping for better on Myles Garrett.

Cleveland’s defense, already ravaged by COVID-19 cases, was dealt another tough blow as McKinley will miss the rest of this season with a torn Achilles’ tendon suffered in Monday night’s 16-14 loss to the Raiders.

Also, the Browns are anxiously awaiting test results on Garrett after the star injured his groin in the fourth quarter. Garrett left the field and was checked in the sideline medical tent before returning.

The 2020 All-Pro was clearly not himself in the final minutes and struggled just getting to the sideline.



