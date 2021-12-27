Line throwers will help Gloucester in water rescues

Gloucester’s fire department recently acquired new equipment to aid in water rescues.
The department purchased four line throwers, one for each of the city’s four fire stations. The devices, made by ResQmax, are intended for use in rescue situations that occur near seashores, as well as on rivers, quarries, and ponds.
The line thrower works by launching an automatic inflating flotation sling and retrieval line 300 feet from shore. Victims that grasp the sling are kept afloat and prevented from drifting away.
Officials said the devices can help in emergencies where boats cannot easily access someone in the water due to hazardous conditions, including heavy waves and rocky shorelines. Rescuers can render assistance without putting themselves at risk.
Gloucester firefighters recently completed hands-on training on using and maintaining the throwers. “We are happy to have a tool that may make a difference in saving a life during water rescues,” Chief Eric Smith said in a statement.
