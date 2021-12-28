First Night Boston 2022 back after virtual programming

Last year amid the pandemic, Boston’s New Year’s Eve festivities went completely virtual. But this year, First Night Boston — ice sculptures and fireworks included — is back.
Even with a new surge in COVID cases, some of the familiar events will return on Friday. Centered around Copley Square, this year’s First Night will include a parade, and performances by Ayla Brown, the Puppet Showplace Theater, and Chu Ling Dance Academy, among others. (A complete lineup and schedule is available at firstnightboston.org). Fireworks return at 7 p.m. and again at midnight to mark the new year.
T.K. Skenderian, a spokesman for First Night Boston, said most events will be held outdoors to help curb the spread of coronavirus.
”We’ll be working with the city and state as we have been just to make sure it’s a safe event for everyone,” Skenderian said.
Masks are suggested but not required for outdoor First Night events. Masks are mandatory for indoor performances, however. Five shows are scheduled indoors at Boston’s Trinity Church, Old South Church, and First Church.
The event will adjust its COVID-19 protocols to adhere to city and state recommendations if changes come before New Year’s Eve, according to the event’s website.
Tiana Woodard is a Report for America corps member covering Black neighborhoods. She can be reached at tiana.woodard@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @tianarochon.