First Night Boston 2022 back after virtual programming

Last year amid the pandemic, Boston’s New Year’s Eve festivities went completely virtual. But this year, First Night Boston — ice sculptures and fireworks included — is back.

Even with a new surge in COVID cases, some of the familiar events will return on Friday. Centered around Copley Square, this year’s First Night will include a parade, and performances by Ayla Brown, the Puppet Showplace Theater, and Chu Ling Dance Academy, among others. (A complete lineup and schedule is available at firstnightboston.org). Fireworks return at 7 p.m. and again at midnight to mark the new year.

T.K. Skenderian, a spokesman for First Night Boston, said most events will be held outdoors to help curb the spread of coronavirus.