fb-pixel Skip to main content

Other notable deaths from 2021

Updated December 31, 2021, 48 minutes ago
A portrait of Britain's Prince Philip.
A portrait of Britain's Prince Philip.Frank Augstein/Associated Press


National affairs

Ramsey Clark, attorney general

John Warner, senator

Mike Gravel, senator

Carl Levin, senator

Max Cleland, senator

Johnny Isakson, senator

Michael Enzi, senator

Richard Trumka, labor leader

John Sweeney, labor leader

Raymond Donovan, labor secretary

Alcee Hastings, congressman

Carrie Meek, congresswoman

Pete du Pont, governor

Edwin Edwards, governor

Richard Lamm, governor

Rennie Davis, Chicago 7 activist

LaDonna Allard, Dakota Pipeline activist

Millie Hughes-Fulford, NASA payload specialist

Joseph Duffey, university chancellor

Charles Coolidge, war hero

Earl Old Person, tribal chief

Sarah Weddington, Roe v. Wade attorney

World affairs

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

F.W. de Klerk, South African president

Margaret Snyder, UN official

Advertisement

Shlomo Hillel, Israeli diplomat

Kenneth Kaunda, Zambian president

Nawal el Saadawi, Egyptian rights activist

Yitzhak Arad, Holocaust scholar

Jovenel Moise, Haitian president

Abebech Gobena, Ethiopian humanitarian

Abdelaziz Bouteflika, Algerian president

Benigno Aquino, Philippine president

Ardeshir Zahedi, Iranian diplomat

Neal Sher, Nazi hunter

Film

Ned Beatty, actor

Jane Powell, actress

Yaphet Kotto, actor

Michael Apted, director

Lina Wertmuller, director

Richard Donner, director-producer

George Segal, actor

Dean Stockwell, actor

Charles Grodin, actor, writer

Lynn Stalmaster, casting director

Walter Bernstein, screenwriter

Literary

Stephen Dunn, poet

Norton Juster, children’s author

Lois Ehlert, author-illustrator

Morris Dickstein, cultural critic

Stephen B. Oates, historian

Lawrence Otis Graham, author

Jason Matthews, spy novelist

Geoff Crowther, travel author

David Roberts, adventure writer

Charles Morris, author

Ved Mehta, memoirist

Fred Jordan, publisher

Janet Malcolm, writer

Gary Paulsen, young adult writer

Mameve Medwed, novelist

Television & radio

Gavin MacLeod, actor

Clarence Williams III, actor

Michael K. Williams, actor

Jessica Walter, actress

Gloria Henry, actress

Neal Conan, NPR host

Willard Scott, weatherman

Jackie Mason, comedian

Rusty Warren, comedian

Anne Beatts, SNL writer

Tawny Kitaen, MTV star

Pat Loud, reality TV matriarch

Ron Popeil, pitchman

Herbert Schlosser, TV executive

Theater, dance, & opera

Siegfried Fischbacher, illusionist

Arthur Kopit, playwright

Bill C. Davis, playwright

Ed Bullins, playwright

Jacques d’Amboise, ballet star

Advertisement

Carla Fracci, ballerina

June Finch, dancer, teacher

Oleg Briansky, dancer, teacher

Carmen Balthrop, opera star

Edita Gruberova, opera star

Tempest Storm, burlesque queen

Arts

Louise Fishman, artist

Peter Williams, artist

Chuck Close, photorealist

S. Clay Wilson, cartoonist

Danny Shanahan, cartoonist

Rajie Cook, graphic artist

Helmut Jahn, architect

Art Gensler, architect

Virgil Abloh, fashion designer

Elsa Peretti, jewelry designer

Hiro, fashion photographer

Lawrence Weiner, conceptual artist

Wayne Thiebaud, painter

Media

Sharon Begley, science journalist

Pedro Gomez, sports journalist

Irv Cross, sports analyst

Lucinda Franks, journalist

Richard Stolley, journalist

Bob Abernethy, broadcast journalist

Danish Siddiqui, photojournalist

James Ridgeway, journalist

Larry Flynt, pornographer

Tony Hendra, humorist

Ed Ward, rock critic

Greg Tate, music critic

Music

Bunny Wailer, reggae great

Mary Wilson, pop singer

B.J. Thomas, country-pop singer

Jay Black, pop singer

Nanci Griffith, singer-songwriter

Tom T. Hall, singer-songwriter

Sophie, hyperpop star

Ellen McIlwaine, blues singer-guitarist

Prince Markie Dee, hip-hop artist

Biz Markie, rapper-DJ

DMX, rapper

Robbie Shakespeare, reggae bassist

George Frayne, alt-country pioneer

Lloyd Price, R&B singer

Ronnie Tutt, drummer

Dusty Hill, rock bassist

George Mraz, jazz

Pee Wee Ellis, saxman

Paul Cotton, country-rock star

Byron Berline, bluegrass fiddler

Bill Staines, folksinger

Vincente Fernandez, ranchera star

Elliot Lawrence, conductor

Graeme Edge, Moody Blues drummer

Pat Martino, jazz guitarist

Bernard Haitink, conductor

Paddy Moloney, Chieftains frontman

J.D. Crowe, bluegrass band leader

Sports

Tommy Lasorda, baseball

Don Sutton, baseball

Jim “Mudcat” Grant, baseball

J.R. Richard, baseball

Bill Freehan, baseball

Mike Marshall, baseball

Bobby Brown, baseball

Floyd Little, football

Sam Huff, football

Marty Schottenheimer, football

Bobby Bowden, college football coach

Advertisement

John Chaney, basketball

Rod Gilbert, hockey

Tony Esposito, hockey

Tony Trabert, tennis

Shirley Fry Irvin, tennis

Darlene Hard, tennis

Leon Spinks, boxing

Dianne Durham, gymnast

Lee Evans, Olympian

Ron Hill, marathoner

Business & finance

Sheldon Adelson, casino magnate

Stephen Bechtel, engineering mogul

John Naisbitt, “Megatrends” author

John McAfee, software pioneer

Greg Steltenpohl, Califia Farms founder

Lee Delaney, BJ’s Wholesale Club chief

Peter Buck, Subway cofounder

Leigh Perkins, Orvis chief

Paul Van Doren, Vans founder

Brian Goldner, Hasboro CEO

Reuben Klamer, toy & game inventor

Jay Last, Silicon Valley pioneer

Robert Mundell, economist

Science & technology

Martinus Veltman, physicist

Helen Murray Free, chemist

Antony Hewish, astronomer

Emil Freireich, oncologist

Rosalind Cartwright, psychologist

Allan McDonald, NASA engineer

Lou Ottens, cassette tape inventor

George Bass, nautical archeologist

Isamu Akasaki, semiconductor physicist

Toshihide Maskawa, particle physicist

Richard Ernst, chemist

Academe

Jon Westling, BU president

Jerome Kagan, psychologist

Bill Gamson, sociologist

Deborah Rhode, legal ethicist

J. Hillis Miller, literary studies

Stephen Graubard, historian

Gary Nash, historian

Leon Litwack, historian

Carola Eisenberg, medical school dean

Lauren Berlant, cultural critic

Marian Brown St. Onge, women’s studies

David Jones, public health

Local

Louis Cabot, businessman, philanthropist

Beth Williams, Roxbury Technology chief

Lynne Reid, pathologist

Arnie Reisman, journalist, playwright

Kay Bourne, arts editor

Scott Alarik, music journalist

Dean Johnson, music journalist

Frank Limoncelli, classified ad man

Virginia Bohlin, journalist

William Wasserman, publisher

Joyce McDaniel, sculptor, teacher

Susan Cole, children’s advocate

Advertisement

Shirley McBay, educator

Pamela Lowry, political aide

Chuck Hunt, Mass. first husband

Nancy Bush Ellis, presidential sibling


Black news hour logo 2

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video