Other notable deaths from 2021

National affairs
Ramsey Clark, attorney general
John Warner, senator
Mike Gravel, senator
Carl Levin, senator
Max Cleland, senator
Johnny Isakson, senator
Michael Enzi, senator
Richard Trumka, labor leader
John Sweeney, labor leader
Raymond Donovan, labor secretary
Alcee Hastings, congressman
Carrie Meek, congresswoman
Pete du Pont, governor
Edwin Edwards, governor
Richard Lamm, governor
Rennie Davis, Chicago 7 activist
LaDonna Allard, Dakota Pipeline activist
Millie Hughes-Fulford, NASA payload specialist
Joseph Duffey, university chancellor
Charles Coolidge, war hero
Earl Old Person, tribal chief
Sarah Weddington, Roe v. Wade attorney
World affairs
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
F.W. de Klerk, South African president
Margaret Snyder, UN official
Shlomo Hillel, Israeli diplomat
Kenneth Kaunda, Zambian president
Nawal el Saadawi, Egyptian rights activist
Yitzhak Arad, Holocaust scholar
Jovenel Moise, Haitian president
Abebech Gobena, Ethiopian humanitarian
Abdelaziz Bouteflika, Algerian president
Benigno Aquino, Philippine president
Ardeshir Zahedi, Iranian diplomat
Neal Sher, Nazi hunter
Film
Ned Beatty, actor
Jane Powell, actress
Yaphet Kotto, actor
Michael Apted, director
Lina Wertmuller, director
Richard Donner, director-producer
George Segal, actor
Dean Stockwell, actor
Charles Grodin, actor, writer
Lynn Stalmaster, casting director
Walter Bernstein, screenwriter
Literary
Stephen Dunn, poet
Norton Juster, children’s author
Lois Ehlert, author-illustrator
Morris Dickstein, cultural critic
Stephen B. Oates, historian
Lawrence Otis Graham, author
Jason Matthews, spy novelist
Geoff Crowther, travel author
David Roberts, adventure writer
Charles Morris, author
Ved Mehta, memoirist
Fred Jordan, publisher
Janet Malcolm, writer
Gary Paulsen, young adult writer
Mameve Medwed, novelist
Television & radio
Gavin MacLeod, actor
Clarence Williams III, actor
Michael K. Williams, actor
Jessica Walter, actress
Gloria Henry, actress
Neal Conan, NPR host
Willard Scott, weatherman
Jackie Mason, comedian
Rusty Warren, comedian
Anne Beatts, SNL writer
Tawny Kitaen, MTV star
Pat Loud, reality TV matriarch
Ron Popeil, pitchman
Herbert Schlosser, TV executive
Theater, dance, & opera
Siegfried Fischbacher, illusionist
Arthur Kopit, playwright
Bill C. Davis, playwright
Ed Bullins, playwright
Jacques d’Amboise, ballet star
Carla Fracci, ballerina
June Finch, dancer, teacher
Oleg Briansky, dancer, teacher
Carmen Balthrop, opera star
Edita Gruberova, opera star
Tempest Storm, burlesque queen
Arts
Louise Fishman, artist
Peter Williams, artist
Chuck Close, photorealist
S. Clay Wilson, cartoonist
Danny Shanahan, cartoonist
Rajie Cook, graphic artist
Helmut Jahn, architect
Art Gensler, architect
Virgil Abloh, fashion designer
Elsa Peretti, jewelry designer
Hiro, fashion photographer
Lawrence Weiner, conceptual artist
Wayne Thiebaud, painter
Media
Sharon Begley, science journalist
Pedro Gomez, sports journalist
Irv Cross, sports analyst
Lucinda Franks, journalist
Richard Stolley, journalist
Bob Abernethy, broadcast journalist
Danish Siddiqui, photojournalist
James Ridgeway, journalist
Larry Flynt, pornographer
Tony Hendra, humorist
Ed Ward, rock critic
Greg Tate, music critic
Music
Bunny Wailer, reggae great
Mary Wilson, pop singer
B.J. Thomas, country-pop singer
Jay Black, pop singer
Nanci Griffith, singer-songwriter
Tom T. Hall, singer-songwriter
Sophie, hyperpop star
Ellen McIlwaine, blues singer-guitarist
Prince Markie Dee, hip-hop artist
Biz Markie, rapper-DJ
DMX, rapper
Robbie Shakespeare, reggae bassist
George Frayne, alt-country pioneer
Lloyd Price, R&B singer
Ronnie Tutt, drummer
Dusty Hill, rock bassist
George Mraz, jazz
Pee Wee Ellis, saxman
Paul Cotton, country-rock star
Byron Berline, bluegrass fiddler
Bill Staines, folksinger
Vincente Fernandez, ranchera star
Elliot Lawrence, conductor
Graeme Edge, Moody Blues drummer
Pat Martino, jazz guitarist
Bernard Haitink, conductor
Paddy Moloney, Chieftains frontman
J.D. Crowe, bluegrass band leader
Sports
Tommy Lasorda, baseball
Don Sutton, baseball
Jim “Mudcat” Grant, baseball
J.R. Richard, baseball
Bill Freehan, baseball
Mike Marshall, baseball
Bobby Brown, baseball
Floyd Little, football
Sam Huff, football
Marty Schottenheimer, football
Bobby Bowden, college football coach
John Chaney, basketball
Rod Gilbert, hockey
Tony Esposito, hockey
Tony Trabert, tennis
Shirley Fry Irvin, tennis
Darlene Hard, tennis
Leon Spinks, boxing
Dianne Durham, gymnast
Lee Evans, Olympian
Ron Hill, marathoner
Business & finance
Sheldon Adelson, casino magnate
Stephen Bechtel, engineering mogul
John Naisbitt, “Megatrends” author
John McAfee, software pioneer
Greg Steltenpohl, Califia Farms founder
Lee Delaney, BJ’s Wholesale Club chief
Peter Buck, Subway cofounder
Leigh Perkins, Orvis chief
Paul Van Doren, Vans founder
Brian Goldner, Hasboro CEO
Reuben Klamer, toy & game inventor
Jay Last, Silicon Valley pioneer
Robert Mundell, economist
Science & technology
Martinus Veltman, physicist
Helen Murray Free, chemist
Antony Hewish, astronomer
Emil Freireich, oncologist
Rosalind Cartwright, psychologist
Allan McDonald, NASA engineer
Lou Ottens, cassette tape inventor
George Bass, nautical archeologist
Isamu Akasaki, semiconductor physicist
Toshihide Maskawa, particle physicist
Richard Ernst, chemist
Academe
Jon Westling, BU president
Jerome Kagan, psychologist
Bill Gamson, sociologist
Deborah Rhode, legal ethicist
J. Hillis Miller, literary studies
Stephen Graubard, historian
Gary Nash, historian
Leon Litwack, historian
Carola Eisenberg, medical school dean
Lauren Berlant, cultural critic
Marian Brown St. Onge, women’s studies
David Jones, public health
Local
Louis Cabot, businessman, philanthropist
Beth Williams, Roxbury Technology chief
Lynne Reid, pathologist
Arnie Reisman, journalist, playwright
Kay Bourne, arts editor
Scott Alarik, music journalist
Dean Johnson, music journalist
Frank Limoncelli, classified ad man
Virginia Bohlin, journalist
William Wasserman, publisher
Joyce McDaniel, sculptor, teacher
Susan Cole, children’s advocate
Shirley McBay, educator
Pamela Lowry, political aide
Chuck Hunt, Mass. first husband
Nancy Bush Ellis, presidential sibling