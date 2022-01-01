Woman fatally shot in Lawrence on New Year’s Eve, police say

A woman died after she was shot in Lawrence early Friday evening, police said.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the Pearl Avenue area at 5:10 p.m., Lawrence police said in a statement on Facebook.
When they arrived they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound, the post said.
She was treated by paramedics and taken to Lawrence General Hospital where she died, police said.
The incident is under investigation and is not believed to have been a random act of violence, according to police.
No further information was released.