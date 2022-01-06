Teachers union accuses state of ‘gross incompetence’ as questions swirl around masks distributed to school staff

On Wednesday, however, DESE sent an email to superintendents telling them that some of the masks had not been tested at MIT as previously thought.

When the MTA first raised concerns about how effective the KN95 masks were, the state responded that the masks were a model that had undergone testing coordinated by a Massachusetts Institute of Technology lab.

The Massachusetts Teachers Association is calling for an agency other than the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to take over COVID-19 measures in schools as questions swirl around the masks the state provided to all school employees ahead of reopening.

“[Governor Charlie] Baker and [Education Commissioner Jeffrey] Riley made false statements that put the public at risk even as the omicron variant spread like wildfire and COVID-19 cases soared,” MTA president Merrie Najimy said in a statement. “They either knowingly lied or they demonstrated gross incompetence.”

The MTA released a statement Wednesday “demanding immediate corrective action to ensure that every student and educator in our public schools has access to reliable COVID-19 tests, adequate and effective personal protective equipment, and readily available vaccines and boosters.” The union also called for an investigation in to the matter.

The state distributed KN95 masks marked “non-medical” to all school employees last week, ahead of schools reopening this week after winter break.

The MTA raised concerns, citing a report by an arm of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that said the masks manufactured by Fujian Pageone Garment Co. were effective at filtering only 25 to 46 percent of viral particles, not 95 percent as marketed.

State education officials initially responded that all the masks were a model that had undergone testing coordinated by a Massachusetts Institute of Technology lab. Those studies showed them to be 87.5 percent effective.

On Wednesday, state officials acknowledged “some” of the KN95 mask sent to schools, were not tested. But DESE spokeswoman Jacqueline Reis wrote in an email to superintendents early Wednesday that, “All the masks that were distributed last week are KN95s and remain effective.”

The MTA said in a statement that it has asked legislative leaders to investigate Baker’s handling of the pandemic as it pertains to keeping schools open and communities safe.

Meanwhile on Thursday, the state reopened a vaccine clinic at Fenway Park with the capacity to administer 1,300 doses each day, according to the Baker administration.

The clinic will offer first and second vaccine doses for people ages 5 and up, as well as booster shots.

Several other major vaccine sites also opened this month. The Taunton COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic opened Thursday at 2005 Bay St. with a 400-dose capacity daily, according to officials.

A clinic at the Melnea Cass Recreation Complex, located at 120 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, opened Wednesday, offering Pfizer vaccines and boosters, with a capacity to administer 400 doses daily.

The Modular Building at North Shore Community College in Lynn also opened Wednesday at 300 Broad St. with the capacity to administer 400 doses daily.

Bianca Vázquez Toness and Travis Andersen of the Globe staff contributed to this report.





Sahar Fatima can be reached at sahar.fatima@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sahar_fatima.