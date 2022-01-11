Body pulled from Framingham pond

Officials pulled a body that appears to be an adult male from a pond in Framingham Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Someone came into the police station at 12:30 p.m. to report the sighting of a body at Learned Pond, Framingham police Lieutenant Rachel Mickens said.
Local firefighters and police worked to pull the body from the pond, Mickens said.
Police have not identified the body and were still investigating Tuesday night, she said.
No further information was available.
This story will be updated if more information becomes available.
Maysoon Khan can be reached at maysoon.khan@globe.com.