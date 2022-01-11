Grant funds enrichment programs for disadvantaged students in Woburn

Woburn plans to provide out-of-school programs for disadvantaged students as a result of a new private grant.

Winning Home, a Concord-based nonprofit, awarded the city’s public schools $15,000. Officials said the money will fund the costs of providing trips to museums and historical landmarks in the Boston area during school vacations this year for students in grades 4-12 who are from low-income families or are English Language learners.

Included is the cost of transportation, admissions to the venues, and stipends for educators who coordinate and chaperone the activities. Additionally, $5,000 of the grant will support a district program that funds educator-inspired projects aimed at improving the educational experience of low-income and English Language Learner elementary school students.