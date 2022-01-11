Grant funds enrichment programs for disadvantaged students in Woburn

Woburn plans to provide out-of-school programs for disadvantaged students as a result of a new private grant.
Winning Home, a Concord-based nonprofit, awarded the city’s public schools $15,000. Officials said the money will fund the costs of providing trips to museums and historical landmarks in the Boston area during school vacations this year for students in grades 4-12 who are from low-income families or are English Language learners.
Included is the cost of transportation, admissions to the venues, and stipends for educators who coordinate and chaperone the activities. Additionally, $5,000 of the grant will support a district program that funds educator-inspired projects aimed at improving the educational experience of low-income and English Language Learner elementary school students.
“Reducing learning gaps is a major focus of ours, and the educational opportunities that these grant funds enable us to create outside of school will help level the playing field for all students,” School Superintendent Matthew Crowley said in a statement.
