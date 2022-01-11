Hingham picks Melrose educator to lead public schools

Adams will take over from interim superintendent Gary Maestas, who retired from the top school job in Plymouth in 2020 and is temporarily filling the Hingham vacancy left when Paul Austin resigned in June 2021.

“The committee was impressed with Dr. Adams’s student-focused vision, collaborative leadership and mentoring skills, and enthusiasm for creating a positive school culture,” School Committee Chair Kerry Ni said after the Jan. 5 vote. “We are excited to welcome Dr. Adams to our community.”

The Hingham School Committee unanimously chose Margaret Adams — currently an assistant superintendent in the Melrose public schools — to lead the Hingham public school district starting next school year.

Adams, who was chosen from 20 applicants, has been assistant superintendent for teaching and learning in Melrose since 2013 and was previously the district’s director for curriculum. She was director of literacy for the Malden public schools, and a department head for Bilingual/English as a Second Language services for the Brockton schools.

“I am excited to be in Hingham; I feel welcomed already,” Adams said in a phone interview. “There seems to be strong community support for the schools. When I met with the students [I found] they have high expectations for themselves and their educators and community.”

A resident of Dedham, Adams is a member of Town Meeting and the town Human Rights Commission, and has been on the Cultural Arts Council and Master Plan Committee.

In Hingham, Adams said she plans to find ways to get regular feedback from staff, parents, students, and the community. She also wants to “keep kids in schools as much as possible” despite the pandemic.

“Remote learning was successful for some students, but not all,” she said. “The impact on social emotional learning for young people was very distinct.”

“It sort of feels like we’re on an episode of ‘Survivor,’” she added. “You have to be constantly prepared for the next challenge.”

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.