High-earners tax may bring in considerably less than supporters estimate, study says

The reasons for the downshift are twofold. Tufts researchers are factoring in some flight to states with essentially no income taxes, such as New Hampshire or Florida. But a much bigger factor, according to the report, is the number of high-earners who would will likely reduce their income tax burden through accounting maneuvers and other tax-avoidance strategies.

A report released Thursday by the Center for State Policy Analysis at Tufts University shows the so-called “millionaires tax” may actually only generate about $1.3 billion a year, roughly two-thirds of the figure suggested by the ballot question’s supporters.

Proponents of an income tax surcharge for higher-earners in Massachusetts say the tax would bring in roughly $2 billion a year for transportation and education. A new study suggests that could be wishful thinking.

“You’re talking about a group of people that’s well positioned to get information about tax avoidance and engage in sophisticated forms of tax planning,” said Evan Horowitz, the report’s author.

Horowitz said the Tufts center does not take a position on the ballot questions that it analyzes. However, he said a potential return of $1 billion-plus indicates the new surcharge would still be an effective way to raise revenue for the state and improve socioeconomic equity.

“It doesn’t strike me as anything to sneeze at,” Horowitz said of the projected receipts. “It’s still a very substantial amount of money. ... From a financial and economic perspective, there’s still a perfectively sensible, reasonable argument to implement the tax because it’s raising money from the wealthiest households in a way that’s quite progressive.”

The Tufts researchers use data from previous academic reports about taxpayer behavior in other states where similar policy changes have occurred to extrapolate how high-earning taxpayers in Massachusetts may respond.

If approved by voters in November, the ballot question would impose an extra 4 percentage-point tax on earnings above $1 million, on top of the existing state income tax of 5 percent. In 2019, the most recent year that data is available, roughly 21,000 taxpayers reported incomes of more than $1 million, or 0.6 percent of all households in the state. Based on previous patterns, the Tufts researchers estimate there would be about 26,000 in 2023, the first year the surcharge would take effect, and it would bring in about $2.1 billion from that group.

However, once the Tufts researchers factor in an estimated loss in revenue of $100 million, from people who would leave the state in reaction, and another $670 million for people who use techniques to avoid the tax, the annual take drops to roughly $1.3 billion.

Much attention has been paid the potential flight of high-earners; a 2018 report from the libertarian-leaning Pioneer Institute, which opposes the surcharge, argued that the exodus could cut in half the estimated $2 billion in receipts. The issue of “tax avoidance,” however, has rarely been raised in the debate so far. Horowitz argues that the vast majority of high earners have close connections to their communities and would be unlikely to leave.

The union-funded Raise Up Massachusetts coalition has been pushing the millionaires tax, dubbed the Fair Share Amendment, for several years to ostensibly raise money for education and transportation causes. However, to impose a graduated tax rate such as this one, a ballot question to amend the state constitution must win approval by the voters. The state Supreme Judicial Court rejected an earlier version after it was challenged by business groups. The newer version was filed in a way to avoid the major legal pitfalls related with the earlier attempt.

