Man dies in head-on collision with teen driver in Seekonk, police say

A 25-year-old Attleboro man died in a head-on collision with a teen driver in Seekonk Thursday morning, police said.

The victim, who was not identified, crashed into another vehicle driven by a 16-year-old boy from Attleboro at around 4 a.m. on Route 152, said Seekonk Police Capt. Matthew Jardine. Jardine said it appeared the 16-year-old driver entered the lane of travel and collided with the other vehicle.

Police did not know how fast either vehicle was traveling, but the speed limit on Route 152 is 40 m.p.h., Jardine said.