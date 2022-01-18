Local NAACP president running for Mass. secretary of state

Her announcement also could set off a heated primary. William F. Galvin, the seven-term incumbent, has not said whether he intends to seek reelection to become the longest serving secretary of state in Massachusetts history.

Sullivan launched her campaign with a call to expand voting rights in Massachusetts and around the country, highlighting the marquee position secretary of state races are taking nationwide as former President Donald Trump and his acolytes stoke false claims of widespread voter fraud during the 2020 election.

Tanisha M. Sullivan, an attorney and president of the NAACP’s Boston branch, said Tuesday she is running for secretary of state, making her the first Democrat to bid this year to be Massachusetts’ top elections official.

Sullivan, too, could make history. She would be both the first woman and person of color to be Secretary of the Commonwealth, who is also responsible for ensuring public agencies comply with Massachusetts public records law and enforcing the state’s securities law.

“We are at an inflection point in our democracy, and the challenges before us demand urgent, collective action,” Sullivan said in a statement Tuesday, citing what she called “obstructionism” in Washington DC on federal voting rights legislation.

“It falls to state leaders to protect and expand the right of every Massachusetts resident to participate in our government, and to show what a truly inclusive, representative democracy looks like,” she said. “Especially now, we cannot accept incrementalism.”

A Brockton native, Sullivan has led the NAACP’s Boston branch since 2017. She has been involved in voting rights issue since, including helping champion an unsuccessful ballot initiative in 2020 to institute ranked-choice voting in Massachusetts, and this year, promoting home rule petitions that would allow for same-day voter registration in Boston’s municipal elections and extend the option for no-excuse vote-by-mail.

They’re issues that Galvin, too, has promoted on a statewide level, and the Brighton Democrat has touted his office’s administration of the 2020 elections, during which record numbers of people voted, including casting ballots by mail.

Galvin has so far declined to declare whether he plans to run again, saying he wants to avoid putting a political tint on his push in the Legislature to make expanding voting-by-mail permanent and to change this fall’s primary election date to the day after Labor Day.

But he’s indicated he feels he’s far from done. Galvin four years ago held off a primary challenge from a Boston city councilor, and continued to raise money last year, pushing his campaign account to more than $1.9 million.

“I clearly have more work to do, that’s very obvious. Not just in terms of getting that legislation through,” Galvin said in an interview last week. “The reality is, I think it’s apparent to everybody the importance of good administration of elections. That’s the paramount issue.”

Rayla Campbell, a Whitman Republican who ran an unsuccessful write-in campaign challenging Representative Ayanna Pressley last year, has filed paperwork with state regulators for a secretary of state campaign on the GOP ticket.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.