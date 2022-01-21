Firefighters union pushes back against vaccination mandate for Boston’s workforce

“Her blatant disregard for the collective bargaining process by unilaterally revising a memorandum of agreement with an effective testing option cannot go unchecked,” read a message from the union to its members.

In the latest instance of resistance to Boston’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for its city workforce, the influential firefighters union is pushing back against the new requirement with a planned news conference that will detail its objections at Florian Hall on Friday.

“More importantly, we must stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters who feel uncomfortable taking the COVID vaccine.”

The news conference comes days before of a benchmark for the new requirement for the city’s 18,000 workforce. Starting on Monday, city workers still without proof of vaccination would be placed on unpaid administrative leave, pending further action.

John Soares, the union’s president, said Friday morning that the city’s approach to the vaccination mandate is going to cause “irreparable harm, irreparable harm to the union, irreparable harm to the city.”

“We’re getting no help from the city,” said Soares during a brief phone interview. “We want the people to know where we stand.”

Soares said as many as 175 firefighters could be placed on leave because of the mandate.

Wu announced the mandate last month in an effort to curb the spread of the virus. In doing so, she eliminated an option for city workers to be regularly tested instead of being vaccinated. The move was met with pushback, and protesters demonstrated against Wu at events and in front of her Roslindale home.

However, the vast majority of city workers are complying with the mandate. As of last week, more than 16,800 workers verified they were fully vaccinated, meaning they have received at least two shots, while more than 560 confirmed that they are partially vaccinated, according to the mayor’s office. How many were in compliance as of Friday morning was not immediately clear.

Earlier this week, Wu’s administration estimated the city is processing about 600 exemption requests to the new mandate. A Wu spokeswoman said the city does not yet have the number of exemptions that were granted or denied.

As of Thursday, 322 Boston Public Schools staffers — out of the district’s total 10,000 employees — received exemptions from the vaccine mandate, though more could be pending. The district said it did not yet know how many unvaccinated employees were rejected in their requests for exemptions.

Teachers out of compliance with the mandate should have received notice Wednesday, the Boston Teachers Union told its members in an email. The union advised those members to keep working until being told not to; the earliest they would be placed on unpaid leave is Jan. 24.

The teachers union told members Wednesday it is still in negotiations with the district, but “at this point, we strongly encourage anyone who wants to continue to be employed by BPS for the foreseeable future to get vaccinated, especially if you have not received an approved exemption or accommodation.”

”We understand that this is an extremely stressful and difficult situation for many members and that there are strong feelings on all sides of the issue,” the union told members.

In a statement to the Globe, union president Jessica Tang said the union has always encouraged members to get vaccinated and boosted, and in its current negotiations is seeking to incentivize vaccinations “while avoiding further compounding of current staffing shortages.” She said the union has proposed that educators out of compliance with the vaccine mandate be allowed to stay in their jobs until the end of the school year if they submit to mandatory testing twice per week.

“We believe that the policy must be implemented in a fair and equitable manner, and that includes considering how the policy will impact student relationships, staffing shortages and the diversity of our educators,” Tang said.

Earlier this month, a Suffolk Superior Court judge rejected a request from three public safety unions to block enforcement of Wu’s COVID vaccine mandate.

The plaintiffs had argued that the policy couldn’t be enforced until Wu’s team bargains with unions for firefighters, police supervisors, and detectives. But Judge Jeffrey Locke said from the bench that he was siding with the city.













Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald. Naomi Martin can be reached at naomi.martin@globe.com.