Woman dies after MBTA commuter train strikes vehicle at railroad crossing in Wilmington

She was the lone occupant in the vehicle, he said.

The woman, believed to be in her 60s, was driving east on Middlesex Avenue when the train struck her car near North Wilmington Station at about 5:55 p.m., Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said.

A woman died after a commuter rail train struck the car she was driving as it was passing through a railroad crossing Friday evening in Wilmington, MBTA police said.

No injuries were reported on board the train, which was headed to Boston, MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo said in an e-mail.

“It’s not immediately clear why the vehicle was in the grade crossing.” Pesaturo said.

There were 54 passengers on the train at the time of the incident, Pesaturo said. All of the passengers were transferred to buses to continue their trips into Boston.

Haverhill Line trains were operating express between Ballardvale and North Station, the MBTA commuter rail said on Twitter at 6:34 p.m. Passengers between Reading & Malden Center were advised to consider Bus #137 and an Orange line connection for alternative service.

“Impacts to Haverhill Line service are expected to continue this evening as police investigate,” Sheri Warrington, manager of public relations and government affairs for Keolis, which runs the commuter rail, said in an e-mail.

MBTA transit police are investigating the incident, Pesaturo said.

