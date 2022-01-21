McKee allows nursing homes to bypass minimum staffing requirements

But the law, according to the executive order, “imposes significant penalties for nursing facilities that do not maintain the mandated hours per resident day of care by direct caregivers.”

The Nursing Home Staffing and Quality Care Act was signed into law by McKee in May 2021, which implements minimum staffing requirements in licensed nursing facilities. When he signed the bill into law, it came after a three year battle between nursing home owners trade associations, like the Rhode Island Health Care Association, and unions representing frontline workers.

McKee wrote that the only way for nursing facilities to maintain the staff-to-resident ratio necessary to meet the law’s requirements is to reduce the number of residents residing in the facility. The moratorium, which will allow nursing homes to bypass the requirement without fear of financial penalties set by the law, will take effect immediately and remain in force through Feb. 14. McKee will be able to extend the executive order at that time.

In November, a RIHCA and Leading Age survey found that 77 nursing homes reported more than 1,920 staff openings, including 983 openings for nursing assistants and nearly 450 for registered nurses.

“The temporary flexibility provided by this Executive Order will allow nursing home facilities additional time to hire staff while continuing to provide the appropriate level of care to residents,” said Alana O’Hare, a spokeswoman in the governor’s office, in a statement to the Globe. “The Order also helps to ensure that nursing home facilities are not put in the position of reducing the number of residents in their facility to comply with the minimum staffing ratio, which would result in important health care resources being taken offline from the continuum of care needed to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the residents.”

